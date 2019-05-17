3 top spots for poke in Orlando

Craving poke?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your need

1. Quickly Boba & Snow

PHOTO: MICHELLE L./YELP



Topping the list is Quickly Boba & Snow. Located at 3214 E. Colonial Drive in Colonial Town Center, the Asian fusion restaurant is the highest rated poke spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 448 reviews on Yelp. The eatery serves bubble tea, poke, egg rolls and more.

2. Market on Magnolia

Photo: nikki d./Yelp

Market on Magnolia, a cocktail bar and restaurant in the Central Business District, is another go-to for poke bowls, with four stars out of 82 Yelp reviews. The eatery serves pizza, sandwiches and poke along with beer, wine and cocktails. Head over to 150 S. Magnolia Ave. to see for yourself.

3. Poke Hana

Photo: ryan p./Yelp

Over in the Colonial Town Center, check out Poke Hana, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional Hawaiian restaurant, which sources many ingredients from Hawaii, at 1225 E. Colonial Drive, Suite A. The menu features classic island fare such as Kalua pork, poke bowls and tropical desserts.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.