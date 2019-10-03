7 delicious taco recipes Instagram nailed (and you'll want to try) for National Taco Day

Not that we have to wait until National Taco Day celebrate the exquisiteness that is tacos, but it sure is a good excuse.
You can get as simple or as fancy as you want and still make a perfect taco, but if you're in the market for something new (to your dinner table) and delicious, we found seven recipes that you'll want to grab a pen and pad for right now before you head to the store with your grocery list.
1. Something chicken
✨ New recipe! ✨ Taco Tuesday edition! ———————————- SLOW COOKER SALSA CHICKEN: serves 6-8 • 2 chicken breasts • 1 can of black beans (rinsed & drained) • 1 can of drained corn • 1 jar of salsa • 1 can of fat-free refried beans - in slow cooker, add the chicken breast, black beans, corn and salsa. - cook on low heat for 5 hours. - pull the chicken out at the end of the 5 hours and shred it. - place it back in the crock pot - stir in one can of fat-free refried beans - let it warm up for about 30 mins to heat through. *notes* - use whatever you have on hand for salsa. In this pic I used what I had leftover from #tacotuesday Which was half a jar of traditional salsa and half a jar of salsa verde. - here I decided to serve mine over three romaine lettuce leaves and formed a wrap. - can serve over brown rice, Tostitos chips or in taco shells ✨ ENJOY! ✨
2. Something fishy
Spiced Shrimp Tacos 1 lb medium sized raw shrimp, peeled and deveined 2 tbs olive oil 1 tbs chili powder 1 ½ tsp paprika 1 ½ tsp brown sugar 1 tsp salt ¾ tsp cumin ½ tsp dry mustard ½ tsp black pepper Fresh vegetable toppings of your choice such as sliced avocado, chopped tomatoes, and cilantro Tortillas Lime wedges Rinse the shrimp and pat dry. Combine all the spices, sugar and salt well in a bowl. Dredge each shrimp in the mixture to coat. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Cook the shrimp in the oil for about a minute and a half on each side, or until cooked through. Fill tortillas with shrimp and raw vegetables of your choice and squeeze a bit of lime juice on top. Enjoy! #violetsgardenkitchen #shrimptacorecipe #shrimprecipes #shrimprecipe #shrimptacos #tacorecipe #tacorecipes
3. Something keto
KETO LEMON CHICKEN ON CHEDDAR CHEESE SHELL TACOS😱 . ✅ RECIPE ✅ . ☑️ CHICKEN ☑️ 💥 Preheat oven to 385F . 💥In a large glass Pyrex pan, add a package of thin sliced chicken breast. Then on each side of the chicken add: —kosher salt —fresh ground pepper . ☑️ CHICKEN MARINADE ☑️ . 💥In a large bowl add: —7 tbsps of olive oil . —7 fresh minced garlic cloves . —4 tbsp of dried oregano —4 tbsp of fresh thyme . —zest of 1 lemon —juice of 1 lemon . —1 diced red onion —1 diced green bell pepper . . 💥Stir and pour over chicken, making sure both sides are evenly coated with marinade . 💥Cover each piece of chicken with a thyme branch (you’ll remove after you take it out do the oven) . 💥Place in over at 385F for 50 minutes . ☑️ CHEESE SHELL ☑️ 💥Preheat oven to 385F . 💥Get a baking sheet and cover with parchment paper. . 💥Place small handfuls of shredded cheddar cheese on parchment paper . . 💥Place in oven for 10 min at 385F . 💥Then go ahead and broil for 1-2 minutes (until cheese is crispy and bubbling) . 💥Then set off to side and let it cool for about 5 minutes. . ==================== ☑️ FINISHING MOVE☑️ . 💥Take cheese and fold half like a taco, and then add: —your marinated chicken from the oven —add some of the cooked green peppers and onions —add some chopped romaine lettuce . —garnish with some dried parsley on top —squeeze some fresh lemon juice on top . 💥Dive in, and enjoy😎 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #keto #ketodiet #ketorecipes #ketodinner #ketodinnerideas #ketogenicdiet #ketochicken #ketolemonchicken #ketochef #ketoferretti #lemonchicken #ketotacos #ketotaco #ketotacoshells #tacotuesday #taco #ketosavedmylife #reversingdiabetes #tacotaco #tacotuesday🌮 #tacos🌮 #tacos #homemadetacos #homecooking
4. Something turkey
Who doesn’t love some tacos?! And who doesn’t love a nice easy dinner?! This entire recipe can be made and put on the table in 20 minutes! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I like serving everything in separate bowls so my kids can build their own tacos. I have found that letting them be in charge of what goes on their plate makes them more willing to try new foods.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ TURKEY AND BLACK BEAN TACOS RECIPE⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 12 soft corn tortillas I use Food for Life⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1 lb. lean ground turkey⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Salt and pepper⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2 tsp. garlic powder⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2 tbsp. taco seasoning⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1/3- cup water⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1 15- oz can black beans drained and rinsed⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1/4 cup diced onion⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1/2 cup diced bell pepper⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Optional Toppings: lettuce tomato, jalapeno, avocado, cheese, greek yogurt⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ INSTRUCTIONS⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Wrap tortillas in foil and heat in a 350-degree oven for 10-15 minutes or until warmed through.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ...⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Heat a medium saut pan over a medium high heat and add olive oil. Once the oil has heated, add the turkey and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ...⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Continuously stir the turkey until it has all broken down and is opaque on the outside.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ...⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Add taco seasoning and water and stir until all the turkey is coated with the seasoning.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ...⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Stir in black beans, onions, and peppers. Cook for another 5 minutes until everything has heated through.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ...⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Scoop filling into your taco shell and top with your favorite taco toppings.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ recipe: https://tinyurl.com/y47afjtt (direct link in bio)
5. Something vegan
Loaded Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Tofu Tacos Layer one: Guacamole. 1 avocado, 1/2 lemon juiced, salt and pepper, all mashed together. Layer two: Spicy Pineapple Tofu Crumble. 1/2 block of tofu pressed and crumbled, 1 cup fresh pineapple cut into small pieces, fresh garlic, paprika, cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder. All pan fried until golden brown. Layer three: Homemade Salsa. 1 large tomato chopped, 1/4 cup purple onion, 1/4 cilantro stems and leaves, 1/2 lemon juiced, salt and pepper to taste Freshly Made Hard Tacos: small ancient grain tortillas. Heat oven to 350. Lay the tortillas over the racks in the oven to form hard shell shapes. Bake for 10 minutes. Topped with fresh squeezed lime! #tacos #pineapple #spicypineapple #pineappletacos #vegantacos #spicyvegan #vegan #veganrecipe #veganrecipes #vegetarian #vegetarianrecipe #vegetarianrecipes #tacorecipes #guacamole #guacamolerecipes #homemadesalsa #salsarecipes #mexican #mexicanrecipes #pineapplerecipe #fridaynight #fridaynightcooking #whatveganseat #veganfoodie #foodie #veganfoodporn #foodphotography #foodphoto #foodporn #tacosarelife
6. Something porky
😍So my nana and papa have never had REAL tacos before. So I whipped out my professional chef outfit (just kidding 😂) and made them some CARNITAS and home made salsa verde! ————————— Carnitas 🌮. . 🌮 Chop up 1 whole medium white onion, and peel 1 bulb of garlic cutting the pieces in halves. Take a pork shoulder butt toast and cut into pieces about half a baseball. 🌮Take a pan and put the pieces in it. Take 11 cups of warm water and place in 8 packets of herbbox chicken bullion powder (1 packet per cup of water with 3 extra cups) until dissolved and transfer to the meat. Add in the garlic, onion, 1 tbsp of ground cumin, and 5 bay leaves. 🌮 Put heat on high until it comes to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 1 hour or until meat is almost fully cooked. Skim the top of the juice to take out floating fat while it cooks. (If there is any) 🌮 Take roast pieces out and cut up into bite sized pieces. Take a large frying pan over medium heat and add the carnitas pieces to the pan to cook the fat out and brown some of the pieces, for roughly 15 minutes. 🌮 Add 1 and a quarter cups of the reserved juice the meat was cooking in and add into the frying pan. Continue to cook for another 15 minutes, until meat soaks up some of the juice and is tender and juicy. Add in salt and pepper to your own personal preference and serve! . I usually weigh out 4 oz and split it in between 4 tortillas. Add raw chopped onion, cilantro, lime and green verde salsa. ——————— ⭐️4 tomatillos ⭐️2-3 seranno peppers (3 would be spicy) ⭐️some onion and garlic . Boil until soft, transfer the items (not the water) just the veggies to a blender and blend. Add garlic salt and regular salt to taste. OR you can mash up the veggies to make the salsa for a chunkier salsa. . . 4 Carnitas Tacos- 13 points or 6 points for 4 oz of meat . #eatingonabudget #weightwatchersrecipes #weightwatchersfooddiary #freestyle #weightwatchers #tacos #carnitas #recipes #familyapproved #tacorecipes #wwonlinemember #easyrecipes #tacotuesday #wwconnect #wwinstagram #wwigfam #wwinstafam #wwdinners #fromfattofit #easymexicanrecipes #authenticmexicanrecipes
6. Something healthy(-ish)
I’m baaaack! 👋🏻 After an extended holiday hiatus from #WW it feels SO good to be back! No better way to say hello again than #tacotuesday! 🌮 I have been tracking again the last week and almost instantly could feel a difference. All of the holiday goodies took a toll on my energy and waistline so being able to make affordable, WW-friendly recipes with food from @aldiusa has made my transition back into healthy living that much easier! Meal total: 7 SP 🎉 Details below👇🏼 • 95/5 Ground Beef - 4 oz (4 sp) • Kemp’s Low Fat Sour Cream - 2 tbsp (2 sp) • Ortega Taco Seasoning - approx. 1 serving (1 sp) • Shredded Lettuce - 1.5 cups (0 sp) • Kraft Fat Fred Shredded Cheddar - 1/4 cup (0 sp) • Red Onion - 1/8 cup (0 sp) • Roma Tomato - 1/3 cup (0 sp) • Taco Sauce - 1 tbsp (0 sp)
7. Something to wrap
Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps! On my nutrition plan, I do get to eat carbs (thank you, Jesus🙌🏼). But in the right portions! I usually like to have my carbs with my pre-workout breakfast, post-workout breakfast, and dinner. So my lunches are mostly veggies and protein. It’s not required to do it that way. The plan is really flexible, and that’s just what works best for me. So these have been my lunch this week, and they are delish! 😋 🌮 _ Ingredients: (makes 4 servings; 1 serving = 2 lettuce wraps) _ 🔸1 lb lean ground turkey 🔸1 tsp garlic powder 🔸1 tsp cumin 🔸1 tsp salt 🔸1 tsp chili powder 🔸1 tsp paprika 🔸1/2 tsp oregano 🔸1/2 small onion, minced 🔸2 bell peppers, chopped 🔸1/2 cup water 🔸4 oz can tomato sauce 🔸8 large lettuce leaves from Iceberg lettuce _ Directions: 🔹Brown turkey in a large skillet, breaking it into smaller pieces as it cooks. 🔹When no longer pink, add dry seasoning and mix well. 🔹Add the onion, peppers, water and tomato sauce and cover. Simmer on low for about 20 minutes. 🔹Divide the meat equally between the 8 leaves and top with your favorite taco fixings if you’d like! They were so good, I didn’t need anything else on them!
Do you have an out-of-this-world taco recipe? Maybe some incredible ideas for sides? Let us know in the comment section below.
