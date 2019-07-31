Celebrate National Avocado Day with these guac-tastic deals

We could eat avocados every day of the year, but there is only one day a year when the entire day is dedicated to the healthy green snack -- and that is July 31.

In honor of avocados getting the spotlight for the day, a few chain restaurants are having specials that feature one of the best foods made with avocados: guacamole.

A lot of restaurants make us pay extra for guacamole (looking at you, Chipotle), but on July 31, all your guacamole dreams come true with free guac. Here is where you can score some deals.

Chipotle

That's right, the kings of charging extra for guacamole are breaking their rules for one day only and offering free guacamole per meal if you order online or through the Chipotle app.

QDOBA

Chipotle's biggest competitor just wiped up all the competition with its new deal. Not only is QDOBA giving away free guac today, they are giving away free guac forever! #FreeTheGuac, y'all!

Carl's Jr.

While it would be cool if Carl's Jr. was giving away free guacamole, too, they're putting guacamole on a new burger instead and selling it for $2.99. It's basically avocado toast with a burger, and nobody can be mad at that.

El Pollo Loco

Not only are you getting free guac from El Pollo Loco on National Avocado Day, but you're also getting some free chips to go with it. It can all be yours if you order a family dinner.

Graham Media Group 2019