Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Orlando

Interested in discovering the newest businesses to open in Orlando? From a pizza joint to an axe-throwing spot, read on for the newest destinations to debut near you.

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

Photo: justin c./Yelp

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen is an Italian spot, offering pizza and more that's located at 2420 Curry Ford Road.

This spot offers a variety of salads, pasta dishes and more. Pizza is the specialty of the house, though, with the Margherita pie atop the menu of pies. Vegan options are also available including the Buffalo Chicken pie.

With 4.5 stars from 97 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Miranda G. wrote, "I had the Bianca pizza and was blown away by how incredible it tasted. I almost ate the entire thing by myself."

Epic Axe Throwing Photo: john p./Yelp

Now open at 47 E. Robinson St., Suite #104, in Central Business District is Epic Axe Throwing, an axe-throwing spot. Yelpers are fans of Epic Axe Throwing: it's got five stars out of 18 reviews, so far.

This spot hosts axe-throwing leagues, corporate events, birthday parties and more. All skill levels are welcome to compete in leagues. Want to try it? The cost for a walk-in participant is $25 per hour.

Yelper Alicia G. wrote, "I never imagined trying axe-throwing, but it was super fun and a great workout to boot. Our coach was incredible and very encouraging. He helped to improve our aim and force."

Park Pizza & Brewing Company

Photo: park pizza & brewing company/Yelp

Park Pizza & Brewing Company is a brew pub, offering pizza and more, that recently opened its doors at 6941 Lake Nona Blvd., Suite #100, in Lake Nona.

This spot specializes in wood-fired pizza and craft beer. Look for the Bleu Bird among the specialty pies. It features gorgonzola, buffalo chicken, scallions and more. All of this spot's pies come in personal or sharable sizes. You can take a gander at the full list of beer offerings here.

Yelper Manuel O. wrote, "The pizza was delicious with pepperoni, pineapple, avocado and extra cheese. The salad and chicken wings were also fresh and delicious. I sampled several beers, but could not decide which was my favorite!"

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.