Vegan calls police after friends' chicken nugget prank, and the internet has some thoughts

There is a funny and entertaining Reddit page called "Am I The A--hole?" where people will ask the internet if they were being a jerk in a personal situation.

The stories that fill the page are hilarious and often spark heated debates among Reddit users, but one recent post really had the comment section lighting up, and we have to tell you about it.

A young woman posted in the Reddit thread about how she called the cops on her friends for pulling a prank. Normally, calling the cops because your friends pranked you seems a little extreme, but once you find out what the prank is, you might change your opinion.

The woman says she's been a vegan for 10 years, but that soon ended after her friends tricked her into eating a chicken nugget.

She says it all started with a drunken night with girlfriends. "Four nights ago, I was at a party and I will admit, I got white girl wasted," she said. "My friends thought it would be funny to feed me chicken nuggets as a prank. I checked with them before chowing down, 'Are these vegan?'" she wrote.

She went on to explain that her friends told her they were imitation meat nuggets, so she went ahead and ate them. It wasn't until the next morning when she found out about the lie, thanks to one of her friend's Snapchat stories documenting the prank.

The woman wrote that she took a video recording of the Snapchats and "took it to the police on the grounds of food tampering." She said her (ex) friends are now facing charges.

That escalated pretty quickly, wouldn't you agree?

The comment section of the woman's post on Reddit blew up with people giving their opinions on this wild story. Some thought the woman was totally justified in calling the cops, and others thought she may want to take a chill pill.

On one hand, messing with someone's food, especially when they don't eat meat and haven't touched in a decade is a lot crueler than a prank, but is pressing charges against your former friends really that necessary?

What do you think about all of this? Is this woman overreacting and being a jerk, or is she completely valid in her actions? Let us know in the poll below.

