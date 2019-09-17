Crunchy or soft? Eat your way around Orlando during Taco Week

If you love tacos, this week was made for you.

Orlando Taco Week starts Friday, offering $5 taco specials from some of Orlando's best restaurants.

The taco deals run from Sept. 20–29.

Each restaurant will come up with their own unique take on a taco for the special.

To participate in the special, just ask the restaurant for the taco week menu.

You can even get a taco passport stamped at least four times from four different restaurants, you'll be entered to win a grand prize.

And just think, it will be like having Taco Tuesday for 10 days straight. What's better than that?

Participating restaurants:

Jimmy Hula's

Tako Cheena

Chronic Tacos Mexican Grill

Tin Roof Orlando

Chela Tequila & Tacos

Infusion Tea

The Gnarly Barley Bites and Brews

Big Time Street Food Co.

Cocina 214

Roque Pub

Wall Street Cantina

Eden Bar

Kiwi's Pub & Grill

Dixie Dharma

Orlando Meats

The Copper Rocket

Tasty Takeover

Coco Cocina

Sloppy Taco Place

Felipe Rodriquez Tequila House

Taco Rio Mexican Kitchen

Wine 4 Oysters Bar & Bites

El Potro Mexican Restaurant

Hounds Tooth Kitchen & Eatery

A Lo Cubano Kitchen

Seven Bites

