Crunchy or soft? Eat your way around Orlando during Taco Week

If you love tacos, this week was made for you.
Orlando Taco Week starts Friday, offering $5 taco specials from some of Orlando's best restaurants.
The taco deals run from Sept. 20–29.
Each restaurant will come up with their own unique take on a taco for the special.
To participate in the special, just ask the restaurant for the taco week menu.
You can even get a taco passport stamped at least four times from four different restaurants, you'll be entered to win a grand prize.
And just think, it will be like having Taco Tuesday for 10 days straight. What's better than that?
Participating restaurants:
Jimmy Hula's
Tako Cheena
Chronic Tacos Mexican Grill
Tin Roof Orlando
Chela Tequila & Tacos
Infusion Tea
The Gnarly Barley Bites and Brews
Big Time Street Food Co.
Cocina 214
Roque Pub
Wall Street Cantina
Eden Bar
Kiwi's Pub & Grill
Dixie Dharma
Orlando Meats
The Copper Rocket
Tasty Takeover
Coco Cocina
Sloppy Taco Place
Felipe Rodriquez Tequila House
Taco Rio Mexican Kitchen
Wine 4 Oysters Bar & Bites
El Potro Mexican Restaurant
Hounds Tooth Kitchen & Eatery
A Lo Cubano Kitchen
Seven Bites
