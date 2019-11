You know what makes a whole Publix Chicken Tender Sub even better? When it's on sale.

This week, Publix put its popular sub on sale for just $6.99. That's a savings of $2 per sandwich.

The deal is available from Thursday, Nov. 7, to Nov. 13.

Don't forget, you can get the same deal when you order the sandwich online.

Why not eat this delicious sub while showing your Pub Sub love. Click here to learn more about Publix merchandise.

(Credit: Publix)

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.