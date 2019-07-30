Dieters beware: Cheesecake Factory offering half-off slices

Anyone on a diet might be wise to stay far away from any Cheesecake Factory location Tuesday, because the restaurant is offering a promotion that might be too tempting to resist.

In celebration of National Cheesecake Day, dine-in guests can receive a slice of any flavor of cheesecake for half price.

The promotion will be offered at 201 locations throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico during regular business hours, with a limit of one slice per dine-in guest.

Not only that, but at the same time, the company will be introducing its newest flavor, Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.

