Explore the 5 most popular spots in Orlando's Central Business District neighborhood

Visiting Central Business District, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a gastropub to a taco spot.



Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Central Business District, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Avenue Gastrobar

photo: minou a./yelp

Topping the list is gastropub and traditional American spot Avenue Gastrobar. Located at 13 S. Orange Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 368 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tin and Taco

Photo: ann d./Yelp

Next up is Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot Tin and Taco, offering tacos and more, situated at 40 W. Washington St. With 4.5 stars out of 455 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kres Chophouse

Photo: darkhero a./Yelp

Steakhouse and bar Kres Chophouse is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 17 W. Church St., 4.5 stars out of 486 reviews.

4. Dapper Duck Bar

Photo: rosalind d./Yelp

Dapper Duck Bar, a bar and traditional American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 89 Yelp reviews. Head over to 28 S. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Le Gourmet Break

photo: mark d./yelp

Check out Le Gourmet Break, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 377 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot at 150 S. Magnolia Ave.

