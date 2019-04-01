Food

Fast food chains are pulling hilarious April Fools' jokes on social media

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group

You might want to pump the brakes if you see any fast food joints or chain restaurants announcing exciting news today -- it's April Fools' Day, and they're all trying to trick us. 

While McDonald's "new" milkshake sauce does sound intriguing, and a Halo Top face mask sounds delicious and refreshing, we should all be happy that some of these jokes are just jokes. Here are a few of the best pranks from chain restaurants. April Fools! 

Meet #ShakeSauce — a sweet new way to dip.

Red Lobster Licorice Straws

 

You look like a snack, so your skincare routine should compliment that. Which explains why when we discovered skincare benefits in our ice cream, we decided to develop something special just for our fans... Introducing, new Halo Top Face Masks! Our new skincare collection is the world’s first edible face mask line made with our delicious ice cream. Revitalize and replenish your skin with three delicious flavors: Birthday Cake, Mint Chip, and Strawberry Cheesecake, with exfoliating inclusions to buff out impurities for radiant skin. Check out our friend @Patrickta for an exclusive tutorial and first look! Stay tuned for our official launch post at 10 am PST today and be one of the first to try!

Shake Shack Shack Sauce

 

Walt Disney World Snears

 

In-N-Out Opening in NYC

 

Say hello to Pupbucks—a brand new breed of Starbucks stores. 👋🐾 #Pupbucks

Bob Evans Farmergy

 

Whoever sent this should know it isn't a very funny April Fool's Joke IT'S MY LIFE.

Have you seen any restaurants or companies making April Fools' jokes on social media? Let us know in the comments below.  

