Fast food chains are pulling hilarious April Fools' jokes on social media

You might want to pump the brakes if you see any fast food joints or chain restaurants announcing exciting news today -- it's April Fools' Day, and they're all trying to trick us.

While McDonald's "new" milkshake sauce does sound intriguing, and a Halo Top face mask sounds delicious and refreshing, we should all be happy that some of these jokes are just jokes. Here are a few of the best pranks from chain restaurants. April Fools!

McDonald's Milkshake Sauce

Red Lobster Licorice Straws

Halo Top Face Masks

Shake Shack Shack Sauce

Walt Disney World Snears

Get your #Snears on! Check out the latest innovation in #WaltDisneyWorld snacking, and tell us which snack you’re going to style your Snears with. 🍭 🍪 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0ZqPyyK8fe — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) April 1, 2019

In-N-Out Opening in NYC

Starbucks Pupbucks

Bob Evans Farmergy

And MoonPie decided to get a little emotional with its April Fools' Day joke

Have you seen any restaurants or companies making April Fools' jokes on social media? Let us know in the comments below.

