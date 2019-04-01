Fast food chains are pulling hilarious April Fools' jokes on social media

You might want to pump the brakes if you see any fast food joints or chain restaurants announcing exciting news today -- it's April Fools' Day, and they're all trying to trick us.
While McDonald's "new" milkshake sauce does sound intriguing, and a Halo Top face mask sounds delicious and refreshing, we should all be happy that some of these jokes are just jokes. Here are a few of the best pranks from chain restaurants. April Fools!
McDonald's Milkshake Sauce
Red Lobster Licorice Straws
Starting Summer 2019, red licorice straws will be our 1st test for an eco-friendly alternative for plastic straws! Soon, you may even be able to enjoy that drink with a Cheddar Bay Biscuit flavored licorice straw. What do you think about this sweet move? #LicoriceStraw #redlobster
Halo Top Face Masks
You look like a snack, so your skincare routine should compliment that. Which explains why when we discovered skincare benefits in our ice cream, we decided to develop something special just for our fans... Introducing, new Halo Top Face Masks! Our new skincare collection is the world’s first edible face mask line made with our delicious ice cream. Revitalize and replenish your skin with three delicious flavors: Birthday Cake, Mint Chip, and Strawberry Cheesecake, with exfoliating inclusions to buff out impurities for radiant skin. Check out our friend @Patrickta for an exclusive tutorial and first look! Stay tuned for our official launch post at 10 am PST today and be one of the first to try!
Shake Shack Shack Sauce
Our fans don’t keep their feelings bottled up… We’ve heard ya loud + clear: you’re crazy about ShackSauce! 😍 Now you can have it anytime, anywhere, on anything. We’re officially launching a line of bottled ShackSauce in three sizes perfect for every occasion. 🙌 On-the-go? Clip the mini to your bag + hit the road. On the couch? Break out the tub + hit up Netflix. Head to our Story for some of our favorite ShackSauce pairings + stay tuned for the official release date! #shakeshack
Walt Disney World Snears
Get your #Snears on! Check out the latest innovation in #WaltDisneyWorld snacking, and tell us which snack you’re going to style your Snears with. 🍭 🍪 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0ZqPyyK8fe — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) April 1, 2019
In-N-Out Opening in NYC
Welcome to New York, In-N-Out!🍟🍔 FINALLY the famous West Coast burger chain has announced its first 12 Manhattan locations all slated to open this month (April)! Its new NYC flagship will takeover the top 5 floors of the Flatiron building, directly across the street from NYC OG Shake Shack. Are you Team @shakeshack or @innout? Cc: @losangelesbucketlist #animalstyle
Starbucks Pupbucks
Bob Evans Farmergy
And MoonPie decided to get a little emotional with its April Fools' Day joke
Have you seen any restaurants or companies making April Fools' jokes on social media? Let us know in the comments below.
