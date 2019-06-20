Get all-you-can-eat Krystal burgers, fries for $5.99

Have you ever wondered how many Krystal burgers you could eat in one sitting? Now's your chance to find out.

Krystal launched an all-you-can-eat original burger and fries deal for $5.99, while supplies last.

Krystal officials said in a news release, “The company has recently invested in improving the way it cooks this signature product, making it hotter and fresher, and invites customers to experience even more of this iconic flavor with an industry first, All-You-Can-Eat offer.”

Starting now, visit participating Krystal locations from 6 a.m. to closing to cash in on this deal.

Need a drink to wash your burgers down with? The fast food restaurant is also offering Sprite Slushies in lemonade, grape and fruit punch for $1 at all restaurants until Sept. 23, while supplies last.

“Krystal was born during the Great Depression when people needed a fresh and filling meal at a price they could afford,” said Paul Macaluso, Krystal president and CEO, in a news release. “We’re honoring Krystal’s heritage and generations of value-conscious customers who count on us to deliver on that original brand promise.”

The real question is, how many Krystal burgers could you eat in one sitting?

Click here to find a Krystal near you.

When we say we’ve got All You Can Eat Krystals and fries for $5.99, it’s a good idea to ask yourself “how many Krystals could I actually eat?” which is a rhetorical question that we’d rather you show us than tell us pic.twitter.com/FSGplYckli — Krystal (@Krystal) June 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.