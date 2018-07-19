Get free McDonald's French fries every Friday until end of year

Every Friday will be "fryday."

On National French Fry Day, McDonald’s announced a free French fry deal that will last until the end of the year.

The company said customers will get a free order of medium fries on Friday with a minimum purchase of $1 through December 30.

In order to get the free fries, you must download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon.

By using the McDonald’s app, you can also get a free soft drink on Tuesday and Thursday with a $1 purchase.

Free. 🎉 Fries. 🍟 Today ☀️ #NationalFrenchFryDay with FREE medium fries w/ min purchase of $1 (excl. tax). 🎉 Score yours on the App ➡ https://t.co/EshaGZ1HF2 pic.twitter.com/RHvj3TSlmL — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 13, 2018

