Get free McDonald's French fries every Friday until end of year

Minimum $1 purchase, McDonald's app needed to redeem coupon

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Every Friday will be "fryday." 

On National French Fry Day, McDonald’s announced a free French fry deal that will last until the end of the year. 

The company said customers will get a free order of medium fries on Friday with a minimum purchase of $1 through December 30. 

In order to get the free fries, you must download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon. 

By using the McDonald’s app, you can also get a free soft drink on Tuesday and Thursday with a $1 purchase. 

