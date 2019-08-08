Get paid $1,000 to eat a bunch of bacon for a day

If you missed out on landing that dream internship after college, you have another shot -- with an internship most people who love food would be jealous of: namely, a bacon internship.

Farmer Boys Burgers, the West Coast burger chain, is looking for one lucky person to be the first bacon intern, a job that only someone who truly loves bacon over every other food is qualified to handle.

This internship may only be one day long, but the benefits are endless. You'll be one of the first people to taste the chain's new bacon-loaded menu items, which included a couple different burgers layered with crispy bacon, as well as a new Cobb salad that features, you guessed it, bacon.

Not only will you get to spend your day eating bacon, you'll also get a handsome check for $1,000 for a hard day's work of sampling all the bacon your heart desires. You'll of course be eating the bacon to give your recommendation on taste, but Farmer Boys is also hoping you'll be able to give feedback on the thickness of the bacon, as well as flavor and appearance.

You'll even have the opportunity to try some dishes that haven't made it to the chain's menus yet.

"At Farmer Boys, we're firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests," Farmer Boys' Vice President Larry Rusinko said in a news release. "We felt that hiring our first ever Bacon Intern would add another layer to that philosophy."

If you're 18 years old or older, all you have to do to apply is post a video on Instagram detailing why you're the perfect fit for this pork-themed job. Just make sure you tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern to assure you're in the running.

