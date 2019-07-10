Get ready: Free Slurpee day at 7-Eleven is upon us

The magical day when any person can walk into a 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee is almost here, and honestly, it's becoming just as exciting as Halloween or Christmas.
7-Eleven Day, or better known as free Slurpee day, happens every year on July 11. Anyone can walk into a 7-Eleven on Thursday and get themselves a free, small Slurpee between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.
#TFW your tongue matches your shirt because of a free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day. 11am to 7pm. 7/11/19. #slurplife #7ElevenDay pic.twitter.com/KJeFVhMmNg — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 9, 2019
You can totally make a lunch out of it, too, because participating 7-Eleven stores will be selling $1 hot dogs, cherry Slurpee-flavored cookies, chicken tenders and pizza slices. It won't be too expensive of a lunch when you're getting a free Slurpee, right?
This day only happens once a year, so you better get to your local 7-Eleven fast Thursday before the lines get crazy long. Find a location near you here.
