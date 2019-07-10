Get ready: Free Slurpee day at 7-Eleven is upon us

The magical day when any person can walk into a 7-Eleven and get a free Slurpee is almost here, and honestly, it's becoming just as exciting as Halloween or Christmas.

7-Eleven Day, or better known as free Slurpee day, happens every year on July 11. Anyone can walk into a 7-Eleven on Thursday and get themselves a free, small Slurpee between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

You can totally make a lunch out of it, too, because participating 7-Eleven stores will be selling $1 hot dogs, cherry Slurpee-flavored cookies, chicken tenders and pizza slices. It won't be too expensive of a lunch when you're getting a free Slurpee, right?

This day only happens once a year, so you better get to your local 7-Eleven fast Thursday before the lines get crazy long. Find a location near you here.

