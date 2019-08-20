Get the taste of fall next week with Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Starbucks via CNN

While you won’t be able to throw on a hoodie or pull our your boots, you will be able to taste fall flavors next week when Starbucks brings back its popular fall favorite, the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The PSL will make its debut this year on Tuesday, Aug. 27, one day earlier than last year, according to Business Insider.

While Starbucks officials wouldn’t confirm this news with Business Insider, they did speak with some employees and reports from staff members have been circulating on social media.

PSL superfans, Tuesday is your day.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.