Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 10/21/19

MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 chicken quarters skin on
- 1 - 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper coursely chopped
- 1/2 lb. white button mushrooms sliced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 cup dry vermouth, white wine or chicken broth
- 1 (14.5 oz. ) can diced tomatoes
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 3-4 sprigs fresh oregano
- 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoons salt
Instructions
- Season chicken quarters with salt and pepper.
- In a large saute pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Brown chicken on both sides in hot oil for about 8-10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add remaining ingredients to slow cooker.
- Arrange chicken quarters over mixture. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
TUESDAY
Instructions
Marinade:
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/3 cup water
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large garlic clove finely minced
- 3 teaspoon distilled white vinegar
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
Fajitas:
- 1 pound flat iron steak
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 onion thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper coarsely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh lime juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6-8 10- inch flour tortillas
- Shredded cheese salsa, sour cream, or other garnishments, optional
Instructions
- Combine marinade ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk until thoroughly blended.
- Place flank steak in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour marinade over steak and seal bag. Allow to marinate - refrigerated- for 12-24 hours. Remove meat from marinade and discard remaining marinade.
- Grill over medium hot coals for 4-6 minutes on each side, or sear in a hot skillet until steak reaches desired doneness. Allow steak to rest for 10-15 minutes. Slice into thin strips across the grain.
- Preheat oil a large skillet over medium high heat. Sauté' onions and bell pepper in oil until vegetables are crisp/tender, approximately five minutes. Add soy sauce, water, and lime juice. Continue to cook until onion begins to caramelize and peppers begin to char slightly. Stir in sliced meat. Season with salt and pepper.
- Wrap tortillas in plastic wrap. Microwave for 15-20 seconds until tortillas become pliable. Remove from plastic wrap. Spoon fajita mixture down the center of each tortilla.
- Garnish with your favorite toppings.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 3/4 tsp. allspice
- 1 tbsp. and 3/4 tsp. salt
- 2-1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1-3/4 tsp. white sugar
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/8 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1-3/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 3/4 cup white vinegar
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 3 green onions chopped
- 1 Scotch Bonnet pepper seeded and chopped
- 2 pork tenderloins
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, combine first ten ingredients.
- In a separate bowl, combine oil, soy sauce, vinegar, juice, green onions and the pepper.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and whisk until dry ingredients are well incorporated. Reserve 3/4 cup of marinade.
- Pour remaining marinade into a large resealable plastic bag. Add pork to bag. Marinate pork for a minimum of one hour.
- Remove pork from bag and discard marinade. Grill over medium hot coals for approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour, turning halfway through cooking time, until juices run clear.
- Baste pork with reserved marinade.
- Alternatively, roast the pork tenderloin in a 400 degree oven for 15-20 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time, until a meat thermometer registers 140-145 degrees.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound sweet Italian sausage
- 1 pound lean ground sirloin
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion chopped
- 8 cloves garlic crushed
- 1 package 8 oz of sliced mushrooms
- 1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes
- 3 6 oz cans tomato paste
- 2 15 oz cans canned tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 tablespoon dried basil leaves
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 2 teaspoons salt divided
- 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
- 6 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian flat leaf parsley divided
- 12 lasagna noodles
- 32 ounces ricotta cheese part-skim or regular
- 2 eggs
- 3 pounds mozzarella cheese sliced (be sure to use the fresh, soft, “buffalo” type)
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup grated Romano cheese
Instructions
- In a Dutch oven or large skillet with lid, cook sausage, ground sirloin, onion, mushrooms, and garlic, in olive oil over medium heat until well browned.
- Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, and balsamic vinegar.
- Season with sugar, basil, oregano, thyme, bay leaves, fennel seeds, Italian seasoning, 1 ½ teaspoons salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons parsley.
- Simmer on low, covered, for at least 1 1/2 - 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta cheese with eggs, remaining parsley, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
- To assemble, spread enough meat sauce to cover the bottom of the baking dishes.
- Arrange 3 raw lasagna noodles lengthwise over meat sauce.
- Spread noodles with half of the ricotta cheese mixture.
- Place a third of the mozzarella cheese slices on top of the ricotta in pans.
- Spoon about 1 1/2 cups meat sauce over mozzarella, and sprinkle each pan with 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup Romano cheese.
- Repeat layers (noodles, ricotta, mozzarella, meat), and top with remaining mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheese.
- Cover pans with foil: to prevent sticking, spray the underneath side of foil with cooking spray.
- Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil, and bake an additional 25-30 minutes or until cheese on top is nice and golden.
- Cool for 15 minutes before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and drained
- 1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained
- 1 (8 ounce) container soft garlic-chive cream cheese
- 2 large eggs
- 1-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided
- Red pepper flakes to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Mix first five ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until broccoli and artichoke hearts are coarsely chopped and evenly mixed with the cheese.
- Add eggs and continue to mix until eggs are well-incorporated.
- Transfer mixture to a medium mixing bowl. Mix in 1 cup of the mozzarella and red pepper flakes, if desired.
- Transfer mixture to an 8 x 8 x 2 inch baking dish. Sprinkle remaining mozzarella cheese over the top.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until dip is hot and bubbly and the top starts to turn golden brown.
