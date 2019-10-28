Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/28/19

This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 3 cups seafood stock
- 2 cups chicken broth
- ½ lb. about 3-5 red skinned potatoes, cubed
- 2 carrots peeled and sliced
- 1 celery rib diced
- 4 slices of bacon cooked and chopped
- 2 cups frozen whole kernel corn
- ½ pound lump crabmeat
- ½ pound claw crabmeat
- 4 slices of bacon cooked and chopped
- 1 teaspoon liquid crab boil
- 1 tablespoon Creole or Old Bay seasoning
- Zest of one lemon
- 2 cups heavy cream
- Chopped fresh parsley and additional bacon for garnish optional
Instructions
- In a large stock pot, melt butter over medium heat. Gradually add flour and whisk together until mixture begins to thicken, forming a roux.
- Add seafood stock, chicken stock, potatoes, carrots, and celery. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add corn and continue cooking for an additional 15 minutes. Add the crabmeat, bacon, crab boil, Creole or Old Bay seasoning, and lemon zest.
- Remove the pan from the heat. Add the cream and stir until cream is well-incorporated and chowder is heated through. Ladle into bowls and garnish with parsley if desired.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
Tomatillo Salsa Verde:
- 1 pound tomatillos husked
- 1 white onion peeled, sliced, quartered or whole
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 jalapenos
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves
- 1/2 lime juiced
Enchiladas:
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 medium onion diced
- 3 garlic cloves chopped
- 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken stock
- Chopped cilantro leaves
- 4.5 cups shredded chicken
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 10 large flour tortillas
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Combine tomatillos, garlic cloves, and jalapenos on a baking tray. Roast for 12-15 minutes. Toss into a food processor and process until ingredients are combines and sauce is chunky.
- Reduce oven heat to 350 degrees.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add onion and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until onion is translucent.
- Add garlic and cumin and cook for one minute more. Gradually add flour and then add chicken stock. Stir to ensure that flour is well combined and mixture does not get lumpy. Continue to cook for a few minutes more until liquid begins to thicken.
- Remove pan from the heat. Stir in roast chicken and half of the salsa verde sauce. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spread about 1/4 - 1/2 cup salsa verde sauce on the bottom of a 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking dish.
- Wrap tortillas in plastic wrap and microwave them for 10-15 seconds until tortillas are soft and pliable. Lightly coast each tortilla with a small amount of salsa verde sauce.
- Arrange the chicken mixture down the center of each tortilla. Sprinkle with shredded cheese.
- Roll each tortilla and place seam side down in the baking dish. Pour remaining salsa verde over enchiladas and sprinkle with remaining cheese.
- Bake uncovered for 30 minutes until cheese is melted.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter divided
- 1/2 cup diced onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup Arborio rice
- ¾ cup dry sherry
- 4 cups shrimp, seafood or chicken stock*
- 1 lb. medium shrimp
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese plus more for garnish
Instructions
- In a large sauté pan, melt two tablespoons of butter over medium heat.
- Add the onion and sauté for two minutes until is has begun to soften.
- Add the garlic and saute for 30 seconds.
- Add rice and sauté for another two minutes. Do not let the onions, garlic and rice brown.
- Add sherry, stirring frequently until all the liquid is absorbed.
- Add shrimp stock, a half cup at a time, stirring until all liquid is absorbed. Continue to do this until all the shrimp stock has been incorporated into the rice and the rice is tender, about 25 minutes.
- Stir in peas, salt, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg.
- Add shrimp and cook until shrimp are firm and pink, approximately 10 minutes. Remove pan from heat and add remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and Parmesan cheese.
- Garnish with additional Parmesan if desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 4 large chicken breasts cooked and shredded
- 8 cups chicken stock
Pot Pie:
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- 2 pie crusts* thawed
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 3 carrots cut into 1/2 inch circles
- 1 box frozen peas
- 1 egg mixed with 1 tablespoon of water
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Melt butter in a large stockpot over medium heat. Gradually add flour and whisk until mixture forms a paste.
- Slowly add half of the chicken broth, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add chicken, carrots, and peas. Add more chicken broth if needed. Season with salt and pepper.
- Roll pie crusts out onto a floured surface. Invert four crocks or bowls onto the pastry. Using a knife, trace the outline of the bowls, leaving about a ¼-inch overhang.
- Fill each crock to the top chicken mixture. Place a pie crust over the top of each bowl. Press the edges into the rim of each bowl to form a seal. Brush each pastry with egg mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange crocks on a baking sheet covered with aluminum foil (to catch and leakage while cooking). Cook for 20 minutes or until the pie crust is golden brown.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
For the crescents:
- 2 (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls
- ½ pound pulled pork
- ½ - 1 cup barbecue sauce
Nacho Cheese Sauce:
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 10 oz. can chopped green chilies drained
- 2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Instructions
For Crescents:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Combine the pulled pork and barbecue sauce.
- Unroll the crescent roll dough and divide into wedges.
- Spoon about a tablespoon of the pulled pork onto the wide end of each crescent. Starting from the wide end, roll the dough over the pork.
- Arrange the filled crescents in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 16-19 minutes, until crescents are golden brown.
Nacho Cheese Sauce:
- Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Whisk in flour. Cook for five minutes, stirring constantly, to remove the flour taste.
- Slowly add milk. Whisk constantly.
- Stir in the green chilies and cheese. Continue to stir until ingredients are combined and smooth.
- Season with salt and cayenne pepper.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.