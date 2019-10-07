Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 10/7/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.
This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 5 garlic cloves halved
- 6 chicken quarters
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds optional
- 1 green onion sliced optional
Instructions
- Combine the vinegar, honey, brown sugar, soy sauce in a large bowl. Whisk until honey has dissolved.
- Pour mixture into a large resealable plastic bag. Add garlic cloves.
- Add the chicken and seal the bag with as little air as possible in the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for two hours.
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
- Place the chicken on a greased foil-lined baking sheet or casserole dish. Reserve marinade.
- Bake until the chicken skin is caramelized and slightly crispy, about 30 to 35 minutes.
- In the meantime, place the marinade in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 15 minutes. This will help thicken the sauce and kill any bacteria that can cause food poisoning.
- Add cornstarch, 1 teaspoon as a time, until sauce reaches desired thickness. The sauce will continue to thicken once removed from the heat.
- Remove chicken from the oven. Brush on sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1.5 pounds stew meat
- ½ cup diced onion
- 1 bell pepper diced
- 1 8 ounce package sliced mushrooms
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 1 1/2 cups beef broth
- 3 whole pepperoncini peppers
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 envelope brown gravy mix
Instructions
Stovetop method:
- Heat the oil in a large stock pot over medium heat. Add the stew meat and cook until browned, about 5-7 minutes. Remove meat from pan and set aside. Do not pour out the drippings.
- Add the onion, bell peppers and mushrooms to the pot and sauté until tender, 3-5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Add the broth the pot and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Return the meat to the pot.
- Add the peppers, butter, and brown gravy mix. Stir to combine.
- Cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 1 ½ - 2 hours.
- Remove the pepperoncini peppers before serving and discard.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over hot buttered egg noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.
Slow cooker method:
- You can follow step one above and brown your meat. It will give your meat a nice color and add a little flavor. However, if you are short on time, it’s okay to skip this step.
- Spread the meat on the bottom of the crock of the slow cooker.
- Place the onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and garlic over top.
- Place the pepperoncini peppers and butter on top of the vegetables.
- Whisk together the beef broth and gravy mix. Pour over top.
- Cook on low for 6 hours or on high for 4 hours.
- Remove the pepperoncini peppers before serving and discard.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over hot buttered egg noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.
WEDNESDAY
Oven baked eggs with andouille and black beans
Ingredients
- 1 small onion diced
- 2 cloves garlic chopped
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 2 jalapeno peppers diced
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes or 4 cups diced fresh tomatoes
- 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 pound andouille or smoked sausage sliced
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1 handful cilantro chopped, optional
- 1 ripe avocado sliced, optional
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients except cilantro, eggs, cheese, and avocado in the crock of a slow cooker.
- Cook on low for six hours or high for three hours.
- Preheat the broiler. Spoon mixture into an 8 x 8 casserole dish or into six individual oven-safe 16 ounce ramekins. Sprinkle with cheese.
- Using the back of a spoon, make and indention in the sausage-bean mixture for each of the eggs. Crack one egg into the center of each indention. Broil until eggs are cooked to your preference, 5-7 minutes for runny eggs, 7-10 minutes for eggs that are more well-done.
- Garnish each serving with cilantro and avocado slices, if desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 3 slices of bread torn up into small pieces
- 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- 6 slices raw bacon
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon dry ground mustard
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside.
- Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste.
- Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined.
- Form beef mixture into a loaf on a greased cookie sheet. Spread the barbecue sauce over the top. Bake for I hour and 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.
- In the meantime, chop the remaining strip of bacon and fry it until it is crisp. Drain on a paper towel.
- Allow the meatloaf to rest for five minutes before serving. Top with the crispy bacon bits.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups vegetable oil
- 5 ounces diced cooked crawfish tail meat
- 4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 green onion thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1-3 tablespoons powdered sugar
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 24 2-inch wonton wrappers
Instructions
- Combine the crawfish meat, cream cheese, garlic, green onion, sesame oil, Worcestershire sauce, and powdered sugar in a small mixing bowl.
- Place ¾ - 1 tablespoon of filling in the center of a wonton wrapper. Dip your finger into a small bowl of clean water. Wet the edges of the wrapper with your finger. Fold the wrapper in half to form a triangle. Pinch the edges to seal. Dap some additional water on both corners of the triangle. Bring the two corners together and pinch to seal. Keep assembled wontons under a damp paper towel until you are ready to fry them to prevent them from drying out.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil begins to shimmer, reduce heat to low. Fry wontons in batches until they are crisp and golden brown, about 1-2 minutes. Remove wontons with a slotted spoon and allow them to drain on paper towels.
- Refridgerate any leftovers. Cooked wontons can be reheated in the oven at 350 degrees for a few minutes until they crisp up again.
