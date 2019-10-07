Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 10/7/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Honey balsamic glazed chicken

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

1/ 2 cup balsamic vinegar

balsamic vinegar 1/ 2 cup honey

honey 1/ 2 cup brown sugar

brown sugar 1/ 4 cup soy sauce

soy sauce 5 garlic cloves halved

6 chicken quarters

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons sesame seeds optional

1 green onion sliced optional

Instructions

Combine the vinegar, honey, brown sugar, soy sauce in a large bowl. Whisk until honey has dissolved. Pour mixture into a large resealable plastic bag. Add garlic cloves. Add the chicken and seal the bag with as little air as possible in the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for two hours. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Place the chicken on a greased foil-lined baking sheet or casserole dish. Reserve marinade. Bake until the chicken skin is caramelized and slightly crispy, about 30 to 35 minutes. In the meantime, place the marinade in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 15 minutes. This will help thicken the sauce and kill any bacteria that can cause food poisoning. Add cornstarch, 1 teaspoon as a time, until sauce reaches desired thickness. The sauce will continue to thicken once removed from the heat. Remove chicken from the oven. Brush on sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

TUESDAY

Beef tips and noodles

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1.5 pounds stew meat

stew meat ½ cup diced onion

1 bell pepper diced

1 8 ounce package sliced mushrooms

package sliced mushrooms 2 garlic cloves minced

1 1/ 2 cups beef broth

beef broth 3 whole pepperoncini peppers

peppers 2 tablespoons butter

1 envelope brown gravy mix

Instructions

Stovetop method:

Heat the oil in a large stock pot over medium heat. Add the stew meat and cook until browned, about 5-7 minutes. Remove meat from pan and set aside. Do not pour out the drippings. Add the onion, bell peppers and mushrooms to the pot and sauté until tender, 3-5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the broth the pot and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Return the meat to the pot. Add the peppers, butter, and brown gravy mix. Stir to combine. Cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 1 ½ - 2 hours. Remove the pepperoncini peppers before serving and discard. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over hot buttered egg noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.

Slow cooker method:

You can follow step one above and brown your meat. It will give your meat a nice color and add a little flavor. However, if you are short on time, it’s okay to skip this step. Spread the meat on the bottom of the crock of the slow cooker. Place the onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and garlic over top. Place the pepperoncini peppers and butter on top of the vegetables. Whisk together the beef broth and gravy mix. Pour over top. Cook on low for 6 hours or on high for 4 hours. Remove the pepperoncini peppers before serving and discard. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over hot buttered egg noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.

WEDNESDAY

Oven baked eggs with andouille and black beans

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

1 small onion diced

2 cloves garlic chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 jalapeno peppers diced

1 ( 28 ounce ) can diced tomatoes or 4 cups diced fresh tomatoes

) can diced tomatoes or diced fresh tomatoes 1 ( 15 ounce ) can black beans, rinsed and drained

) can black beans, rinsed and drained 1 teaspoon dried oregano

salt and pepper to taste

and pepper to taste 1 pound andouille or smoked sausage sliced

or smoked sausage sliced 4 eggs

1/ 2 cup grated cheddar cheese

grated cheddar cheese 1 handful cilantro chopped, optional

1 ripe avocado sliced, optional

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except cilantro, eggs, cheese, and avocado in the crock of a slow cooker. Cook on low for six hours or high for three hours. Preheat the broiler. Spoon mixture into an 8 x 8 casserole dish or into six individual oven-safe 16 ounce ramekins. Sprinkle with cheese. Using the back of a spoon, make and indention in the sausage-bean mixture for each of the eggs. Crack one egg into the center of each indention. Broil until eggs are cooked to your preference, 5-7 minutes for runny eggs, 7-10 minutes for eggs that are more well-done. Garnish each serving with cilantro and avocado slices, if desired.

THURSDAY

Barbecue bacon meatloaf

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

3 slices of bread torn up into small pieces

2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons paprika

3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

6 slices raw bacon

1 pound ground beef

ground beef 3/ 4 cup milk

milk 1 egg

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon dry ground mustard

½ cup barbecue sauce

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside. Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste. Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined. Form beef mixture into a loaf on a greased cookie sheet. Spread the barbecue sauce over the top. Bake for I hour and 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. In the meantime, chop the remaining strip of bacon and fry it until it is crisp. Drain on a paper towel. Allow the meatloaf to rest for five minutes before serving. Top with the crispy bacon bits.

FRIDAY

Crawfish cream cheese wontons

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

2 cups vegetable oil

vegetable oil 5 ounces diced cooked crawfish tail meat

diced cooked crawfish tail meat 4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

cream cheese at room temperature 1 clove garlic minced

1 green onion thinly sliced

1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1-3 tablespoons powdered sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

24 2-inch wonton wrappers

Instructions

Combine the crawfish meat, cream cheese, garlic, green onion, sesame oil, Worcestershire sauce, and powdered sugar in a small mixing bowl. Place ¾ - 1 tablespoon of filling in the center of a wonton wrapper. Dip your finger into a small bowl of clean water. Wet the edges of the wrapper with your finger. Fold the wrapper in half to form a triangle. Pinch the edges to seal. Dap some additional water on both corners of the triangle. Bring the two corners together and pinch to seal. Keep assembled wontons under a damp paper towel until you are ready to fry them to prevent them from drying out. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil begins to shimmer, reduce heat to low. Fry wontons in batches until they are crisp and golden brown, about 1-2 minutes. Remove wontons with a slotted spoon and allow them to drain on paper towels. Refridgerate any leftovers. Cooked wontons can be reheated in the oven at 350 degrees for a few minutes until they crisp up again.

