Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 5/13/19

MONDAY

Stir fry on the fly

Ingredients

3 chicken breast cubed and sprinkled with salt and pepper*

1 package of frozen vegetables stir fry blend

1 1/2 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 package quick cooking rice

Instructions

Prepare rice per package instructions.

While rice is cooking, saute chicken in a large skillet for 2-3 minutes.

Add vegetables, hoisin sauce and soy sauce to skillet and stir well.

Cook covered for about ten minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve over brown rice while patting yourself on the back for job well done.

TUESDAY

Sausage-stuffed breakfast peppers

Ingredients

8 large bell peppers (any color is fine, my market had a sale on the colorful stuff so I went with it!)

2 sweet yellow onions, chopped

2 pounds mild pork sausage, ground

1 tablespoon minced garlic (I used jarred)

8 eggs

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Cut off the tops of the peppers, cut away extra from around the stem. Chop and add to your chopped onion. Clean inside the bottom part of the peppers.

Brown sausage, drain. Put back on stovetop and add onion, chopped pepper bits, and garlic.

Saute until onion is translucent (but not mushy).

Place peppers upright in an oven safe dish. Stuff *almost* to the top with sausage mixture.

Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Remove foil and use a spoon to depress the stuffing and make a small well in the middle of each pepper.

Crack an egg on top, then return to middle rack of oven. Broil for 5-10 minutes (watch closely!) until eggs are done to your liking.

Salt and pepper to taste and ENJOY!

WEDNESDAY

Hoisin glazed baked chicken wings

Ingredients

16 chicken wing pieces

salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

1/8 cup soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1/2 tablespoon minced garlic

*optional: toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

Place wings on a greased or parchment lined cookie sheet (or you could use a silicone baking mat), season lightly with salt and pepper and bake at 375 degrees for ten minutes on each side.

While chicken wings are baking, give the remaining ingredients a quick spin in your blender or food processor (or in my case magic bullet).

Toss wings in half of the sauce and return to the oven for an additional five minutes on each side.

Toss again in the remaining sauce (and roll in sesame seeds), then serve!

THURSDAY

Sundried tomato and roasted garlic alfredo

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup roasted garlic cloves about 40 - 50 cloves (click here to learn how to roast and freeze garlic ahead of time!)

1/3 cup sun dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained

4 ounce can of sliced mushrooms drained

1/4 cup white wine

16 ounces Alfredo sauce

Instructions

Saute tomatoes, garlic, and mushrooms in olive oil for about 3 minutes.

Deglaze the pan with wine, then add Alfredo sauce. Cook for another two or three minutes, stirring regularly, until sauce is heated through.

Serve with chicken breast over pasta.

FRIDAY

Buffalo chicken crispy tortilla flatbread

Ingredients

Flour tortillas

Cooked chicken shredded (click here to learn how to always have cooked chicken breast on hand!)

Buffalo wing sauce I love Ken's Buffalo Wing Sauce

Cheddar cheese shredded

*optional: Bleu cheese crumbles or dressing

Instructions

Lightly toast your tortillas to give them a bit of stiffness. Spread a thin layer of wing sauce, then shredded chicken, then top with shredded cheese.

Toast again until cheese is melted and bubbly and edges are turning golden brown.

Optional: drizzle with a bit of bleu cheese dressing or crumbles.

