Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/10/19

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Barbecue Mac & Cheese Hot Dogs

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients:

Hot dog buns

Macaroni and cheese, prepared

Hot dogs, grilled

Barbecue sauce



Directions:

Starting with the bun, layer ingredients in the order listed above.

Put on a bib and enjoy.

TUESDAY

Red Wine Sauce Steak Sliders

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons sweet onion, small chopped

4 large garlic cloves, minced

olive oil

2 cups water

2 cubes beef bouillon

1/2 cup red wine (or more if you like a strong wine flavor)

generous pinch of salt

dash of cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons cornstarch dissolved in the same amount of water (use tapioca starch if you’re grain-free)



For Sliders:

8 dinner rolls, halved and toasted

thin sliced cooked steak, enough for 8 sliders (quality deli roast beef works great in a pinch!)

mayonnaise

optional: green onion for garnish



Directions:

Over medium/low heat, saute onions and garlic in olive oil for several minutes until onions are translucent and the mixture is very fragrant.

Add water, bouillon, red wine, salt and pepper. Simmer for several minutes.

Strain out onions and garlic, then return sauce to the pan.

Very slowly pour in dissolved cornstarch, stirring constantly. Simmer at least an additional 5 minutes, stirring to break up any clumps. Remove from heat.

Assemble sliders and pour sauce over top.

Serve and enjoy.

WEDNESDAY

Bleu Cheese Pub Style Cod Sandwich

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

French bread

Mayo based coleslaw

Battered cod prepared

Blue cheese sauce 1 part blue cheese + 1 part butter, melted and whisked

Thinly sliced red onions

Crumbled blue cheese



Instructions

Slice bread in two, then pile ingredients on in the order listed.

Serve with a heaping helping of steak fries and more coleslaw.

Get messy and enjoy.

THURSDAY

Marinated Flank Steak

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients:

1 cup olive oil

3/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons stone ground mustard (dry mustard works if you’re in a pinch)

6 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tablespoon onion powder

3 pounds flank steak



Directions:

Add all ingredients except flank steak to blender and run until smooth, reserve 1 cup for basting and dipping.

Pour remaining marinade over steak and refrigerate in a shallow pan or ziploc bag for at least 24 hours. (I like to freeze mine in the marinade for later.)

Cook on a medium heat grill, basting continually, for 3-5 minutes on each side, or until you reach desired doneness. (This can also be done under the broiler in your oven).

Allow to rest 2 minutes before cutting.

FRIDAY

Strawberry Spinach Salad

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Balsamic dressing

Walnuts chopped

Fresh strawberries

Fresh blueberries

Red onion thinly sliced

Blue cheese crumbled

Fresh spinach and/or arugula I like a mix of the two

Instructions

Layer ingredients into mason jars in the order listed in the desired amounts.

Seal tightly with a lid and store in the refrigerator.

When you're ready to eat, check and make sure your jar is sealed tightly, then give it a good shake to distribute the dressing evenly.

Eat directly from the jar, or pour into a bowl.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.