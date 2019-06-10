Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/10/19

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.
This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Barbecue Mac & Cheese Hot Dogs
Ingredients:
- Hot dog buns
- Macaroni and cheese, prepared
- Hot dogs, grilled
- Barbecue sauce
Directions:
Starting with the bun, layer ingredients in the order listed above.
Put on a bib and enjoy.
TUESDAY
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons sweet onion, small chopped
- 4 large garlic cloves, minced
- olive oil
- 2 cups water
- 2 cubes beef bouillon
- 1/2 cup red wine (or more if you like a strong wine flavor)
- generous pinch of salt
- dash of cracked black pepper
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch dissolved in the same amount of water (use tapioca starch if you’re grain-free)
For Sliders:
- 8 dinner rolls, halved and toasted
- thin sliced cooked steak, enough for 8 sliders (quality deli roast beef works great in a pinch!)
- mayonnaise
- optional: green onion for garnish
Directions:
Over medium/low heat, saute onions and garlic in olive oil for several minutes until onions are translucent and the mixture is very fragrant.
Add water, bouillon, red wine, salt and pepper. Simmer for several minutes.
Strain out onions and garlic, then return sauce to the pan.
Very slowly pour in dissolved cornstarch, stirring constantly. Simmer at least an additional 5 minutes, stirring to break up any clumps. Remove from heat.
Assemble sliders and pour sauce over top.
Serve and enjoy.
WEDNESDAY
Bleu Cheese Pub Style Cod Sandwich
Ingredients
- French bread
- Mayo based coleslaw
- Battered cod prepared
- Blue cheese sauce 1 part blue cheese + 1 part butter, melted and whisked
- Thinly sliced red onions
- Crumbled blue cheese
Instructions
Slice bread in two, then pile ingredients on in the order listed.
Serve with a heaping helping of steak fries and more coleslaw.
Get messy and enjoy.
THURSDAY
Ingredients:
- 1 cup olive oil
- 3/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons stone ground mustard (dry mustard works if you’re in a pinch)
- 6 garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 tablespoon onion powder
- 3 pounds flank steak
Directions:
Add all ingredients except flank steak to blender and run until smooth, reserve 1 cup for basting and dipping.
Pour remaining marinade over steak and refrigerate in a shallow pan or ziploc bag for at least 24 hours. (I like to freeze mine in the marinade for later.)
Cook on a medium heat grill, basting continually, for 3-5 minutes on each side, or until you reach desired doneness. (This can also be done under the broiler in your oven).
Allow to rest 2 minutes before cutting.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- Balsamic dressing
- Walnuts chopped
- Fresh strawberries
- Fresh blueberries
- Red onion thinly sliced
- Blue cheese crumbled
- Fresh spinach and/or arugula I like a mix of the two
Instructions
Layer ingredients into mason jars in the order listed in the desired amounts.
Seal tightly with a lid and store in the refrigerator.
When you're ready to eat, check and make sure your jar is sealed tightly, then give it a good shake to distribute the dressing evenly.
Eat directly from the jar, or pour into a bowl.
