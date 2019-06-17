Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 6/17/19

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Teriyaki Chicken Kebabs

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs

Teriyaki sauce, 20 ounces

1 large red onion

1 fresh pineapple

Optional garnish: sesame seeds green onion



Instructions

Cut chicken into bite sized pieces and cover with about half the teriyaki sauce. Mix well and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes. Reserve remaining teriyaki sauce.

Cut pineapple and onion into bite sized pieces.

Put chicken, onion, and pineapple onto skewers in an alternating pattern.

Cook over a medium heat grill, turning and basting every 5 minutes until cooked through.

Garnish with green onion and sesame seeds.



TUESDAY

Roasted Tilapia with Bruschetta Topping

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Tilapia filets

Seasoned salt or garlic salt

Pico de Gallo here's my recipe, or you can purchase it pre-made at the market

Balsamic vinegar reduction/glaze

optional: baby spinach leaves

Instructions

Place the tilapia filets on a parchment-lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, then dust with seasoned salt. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes, until cooked through and flaky when pierced with a fork.

Layer ingredients as follows: spinach (optional), tilapia, lots of pico de gallo.

Drizzle generously with balsamic glaze.

WEDNESDAY

Curried Chicken and Vegetable Skewers

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients:

Chicken (breast or boneless thighs work best, I used NatureRaised Farms® Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Portions)

White mushrooms

Summer squash

Mini sweet peppers

1 can coconut milk (15 ounces)

2 tablespoons yellow curry powder

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

Directions:

Blend coconut milk, curry powder and seasoned salt, set aside (I used my immersion blender, but an upright would work fine too).

Cut chicken into long thin strips, and cut summer squash into thick discs. Leave mushrooms and peppers whole.

Place chicken and vegetables into two separate bowls, and pour curry mixture half over each. Stir well until chicken and vegetable are all coated. At this point you can allow the meat and veggies to marinate in the fridge for a few hours if you’d like, or you can just continue on cooking.

Skewer chicken and vegetables (I like to keep my meat skewers separate from the veggie ones in case we have a vegetarian guest) and place on a cooking rack over an baking sheet.

Place on the oven rack closest to the broiler and broil on high for 6 – 10 minutes, watching closely and turning skewers every 2 – 3 minutes until cooked to your liking.

Alternately you could throw your skewers on a medium heat grill. Wait, you don’t have skewers? Not to worry. Just toss the chicken and veggies onto a roasting pan and broil!.

Grab a skewer (or three) and enjoy.

THURSDAY

Apple Cider Pork Barbecue Ribs

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients:

Pork ribs

Apple cider (enough to cover your ribs in a stock pot)

Barbecue sauce (I love Sweet Baby Ray’s)



Directions:

Cut ribs into individually portioned pieces.

Bring the cider to a boil in a large stock pot and add ribs.

Bring back to a boil and then reduce to a simmer for 45 minutes.

Take pot off heat and allow meat to rest for at least 15 minutes.

Smother with barbecue sauce and place on an uncovered medium heat grill for 10 minutes on each side, re-basting as necessary.

*Can also do under the broiler in your oven.

FRIDAY

Mac & Cheese

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

16 ounces elbow macaroni

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese shredded

2 ounces mozzarella shredded

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon ground mustard

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups water

optional:

1 cup seasoned panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon butter melted

Instructions

Add everything except panko and butter to a lidded oven/broiler safe dish. (I used a 4 quart enameled cast iron) and stir well. Push everything down so it's all wet.

Bake covered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Remove from oven and stir. If you want traditional mac and cheese, serve now. But if you want baked style, continue to the next step.

In a small bowl, stir together panko and melted butter then sprinkle over top of mac and cheese.

Return to lower/middle rack of oven uncovered, and broil for 3 minutes until panko is golden brown.

Notes

I used a 4 court enameled cast iron dutch oven.

It is important to use block cheese that you shred yourself, not pre-shredded cheese, to avoid the addition of caking agents in your mac and cheese. Caking agents will not allow the cheese to melt smoothly.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.