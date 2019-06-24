Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 6/24/19

One pan sausage and peppers, courtesy of MamaLovesFood.com.

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chicken spinach spaghetti alfredo

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 jar Alfredo sauce, 15 ounces

1 can sliced mushrooms, 13.25 ounces, drained

2 packets Italian dressing mix, .7 ounces each

2 cups chicken stock or broth

20 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 bag of fresh spinach, 9 ounces

1 package spaghetti, 13.25 ounces

Instructions

Add Alfredo, mushrooms, dressing mix, chicken stock, and chicken thighs to slow cooker and give it a good stir. Set for 4 hours high or 8 hours low.

In the last 30 minutes, stir in your pasta. In the last 5 minutes, stir in your spinach. Salt and pepper to taste.

Serve and enjoy.

TUESDAY

One pan baked sausage and peppers

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

4 sweet bell peppers seeded and sliced (any color is fine!)

1 medium sweet yellow onion peeled and sliced

4 precooked sausages approx 14 ounces total, sliced (we used Klement’s Sausage)

olive oil

garlic salt

pepper

Instructions

Arrange peppers, onion, and sausage evenly on a large sheet pan (does not need to be single layer).

Drizzle/spray lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with garlic salt and pepper.

Roast on the middle oven rack at 425 degrees for 30 minutes, stirring once at the half point.

WEDNESDAY

Baked pork chops with apples

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

6 - 9 pork chops thick cut

2 cups soy sauce

1 medium yellow onion thin sliced

4 - 5 large apples thin sliced

Instructions

Pour soy sauce into a large bowl and dip each pork chop, wetting all sides.

Optional: Quick sear pork chops on a hot skillet.

Place apples and onions in a roasting pan and place pork chops on top. Cover tightly with foil.

Roast in a 425 degree oven for 25 - 35 minutes, or until chops are cooked through.

Serve with apples, onions, and cooking juice over top.

THURSDAY

Microwaved spaghetti squash

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 spaghetti squash whole

Instructions

Rinse your squash and stab it a whole bunch of times with a paring knife or fork (much like you would if cooking a sweet potato). Go ahead, pretend it’s someone you can’t stand.

Place on a microwave safe plate or dish and microwave at full power for 10 minutes (add an extra two minutes if it’s bigger than average).

Set aside for at least 15 minutes, or as long as several hours.

When you’re ready to eat, cut in half and scoop out the seeds. Then shred into "noodles" with a fork and serve with your favorite sauce or even just a dollop of warm butter.

FRIDAY

Fried rice

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

2 - 3 tablespoons butter or other oil, but butter works best

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon minced ginger

¼ cup soy sauce

4 cups cooked/cold white rice instant rice works fine, just make sure to fully chill it after it is cooked.

1 cup peas I like to use one 15 ounce can of peas and carrots, drained

1 cup diced carrot I like to use one 15 ounce can of peas and carrots, drained

3 eggs

green onion/scallion

*optional: sesame oil

Instructions

In a large skillet or wok, bring butter to medium/high heat.

Add garlic and ginger, stir for 1 - 2 minutes until fragrant. Add rice and cook until heated through. Stir in soy sauce, and add peas and carrots. (If using raw carrots, cook until tender).

Push rice to one side of pan, and crack eggs in other side. scramble eggs and cook through. when they’re done cooking, stir into rice.

Finish with green onion and a light drizzle of sesame oil.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.