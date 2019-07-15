Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/15/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from SyrupandBiscuits.com.

MONDAY

Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

SyrupandBiscuits.com

Ingredients

3 lbs chicken wings, separated and wing tips removed

Olive oil – 1 to 2 tbsp to coat the chicken

1 tbsp 4:1:1 seasoning

2 tsp. dried Italian herbs mix

Ingredients

Wash and pat chicken dry. Place in a large bowl, sprinkle olive oil, 4:1:1 seasoning and Italian herb mix over chicken. Toss to coat well.

Divide chicken among two baking sheets that have been covered in aluminum foil and sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.

Don’t crowd them in the pan. You want them to roast, not steam. Roast for about 40 to 50 minutes at 400 degrees.

Turn the chicken over after it has browned well on one side and continue cooking until the second side is browned and the skin is crispy.

TUESDAY

Beef Fajitas

SyrupandBiscuits.com

Ingredients

Filling:

1 cup cup fresh squeezed lime juice (about 5 or 6 limes)

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 cup cooking oil

2 tablespoons ground cumin

3 – 4 large garlic cloves, smashed and diced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds skirt steak, membrane removed

2 large bell peppers, cored and sliced in rings

2 large sweet onions, sliced in rings

Toppings:

shredded iceberg lettuce

diced tomatoes

pickled onions

shredded cheese

sour cream

guacamole

sliced jalepeno peppers

salsa, homemade or commercial

wheat and/or corn soft tortillas

Ingredients

Mix together first 7 ingredients for the marinade. Place steak and vegetables in a large ziplock bag. Pour marinade in bag.

Mix well and make sure everything is coated and marinade is evenly distributed. Marinade in refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.Let beef and veggies marinate at room temperature for at least an hour before cooking. Drain well before cooking.

Heat a large, well-seasoned cast iron skillet until it’s smoking hot. Add a tablespoon of bacon grease. Place skirt steak in skillet and sear for two minutes on each side.

Remove from skillet and cover with aluminum foil and let rest while the vegetables are cooking.

Add more oil to the skillet if necessary.

Throw the veggies in the hot skillet and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until the vegetables are tender. Remove skillet from heat and scoot the vegetables over to one side to make room for the steak.

Slice steak on the diagonal in thin strips. Return to hot skillet.

The best part about fajitas is serving right from the skillet. To assemble fajitas, place a small amount of the beef/vegetable mixture in the center of a tortilla and small amounts of desired toppings.

Roll up the tortilla, pick it up with your hands and eat.

WEDNESDAY

Porcupine Meatballs

SyrupandBiscuits.com

Ingredients

1 lb grass fed ground beef

1/4 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 slightly beaten egg

1 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp finely chopped onions

1/2 tsp salt

dash pepper

1 10 3/4 ounce can condensed tomato soup

1/2 cup beef stock

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Instructions

Combine first 7 ingredients plus 1/4 cup tomato soup. Mix thoroughly and shape into about 20 small balls and place in skillet. Mix remaining soup, beef stock and Worcestershire sauce and pour over meatballs. Bring to boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 40 minutes, stirring gently to keep meatballs from sticking.

THURSDAY

Ham & Rice Casserole

SyrupandBiscuits.com

Ingredients

1 medium-sized onion, sliced fine

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup diced, cooked meat

1/2 cup uncooked Basmati rice

2 cups canned or fresh tomatoes

1 cup water

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Brown onion in olive oil. Add meat and rice. Cook until rice is golden brown. Add tomatoes, water and seasoning. Pour into 9X13 greased casserole dish. Bake at 400 degrees covered for 30 minutes and uncovered for 15 minutes.

Serve at once from the casserole dish. Makes 4 to 5 main dish servings.

FRIDAY

Skillet Hot Dog Chili

SyrupandBiscuits.com

Ingredients

1 medium sweet onion, diced

1 pound ground beef

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 cup water

3/4 teaspoon salt.

Instructions

Add a small amount of cooking oil to a hot skillet. Drop in diced onions and cook for about 5 minutes or until the onions began to softened.

Add ground beef to skillet with onions. Cook and stir until all pink is gone from the meat. Drain if necessary.

Put ketchup and chili powder in beef mixture and stir well. Add water and salt. Stir well. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve hot on hot dogs.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.