Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 7/1/19

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Smoky chipotle bacon meatballs

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

1 cup breadcrumbs original style

3/4 cup cooked/crumbled bacon I like to cook my bacon in the oven and then stash it in the freezer for later

1/4 cup fine grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg

1/2 cup Tabasco Chipotle Pepper Sauce

blue cheese dressing for dipping

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except blue cheese. Mix together with your hands and roll into meatballs (makes about 40 appetizer sized balls).

Place in a single layer on an oven-safe baking pan or dish, and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes (until centers are no longer pink).

Serve warm with blue cheese dipping sauce, or be like my husband and stuff it all in a hoagie and enjoy a giant smoked chipotle meatball sub.

TUESDAY

Honey sriracha chicken

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

2 sticks butter melted

4 -5 tablespoons sriracha

2 tablespoons honey

12 chicken thighs

Instructions

Whisk together the butter, sriracha, and honey. Taste and adjust as necessary. Remember, the flavors will mellow on the grill. As written, this is not a spicy dish. Set sauce aside.

Bring your grill up to medium heat, between 350 and 400 degrees.

Place chicken on the grill, baste with sauce, then turn and baste the other side. Cover grill.

Continue to flip and baste about every three minutes (covering in between) until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees and all sauce is used.

Allow chicken to rest about 5 minutes.

WEDNESDAY

Loaded burger skewers and hot wings

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

frozen hamburger patties (or meatballs)

cherry tomatoes

cheese, cubed

red onion, chopped

mushrooms, sliced

*optional: jalapeno slices

Instructions

Prepare your skewers first so the burgers can be added quickly at the end and served hot. Layer tomato, onion, mushroom, then cheese on each skewer.

When the skewers are prepped, season the burger patties to your liking, then throw under the broiler for 3 minutes on each side.

Quarter the cooked burger patties and stab each quarter with a skewer.

Serve with deli wings and your choice of dipping sauces.

THURSDAY

Best macaroni salad

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 pound elbow macaroni prepared and cooled (I used Barrila® elbow pasta)

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup stone ground dijon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon garlic salt

1 cup diced tomatoes I used cherry tomatoes

2 strips thick cut bacon crumbled (about 1/4 cup)

4 tablespoons green onion chopped

Instructions

In a small bowl, mix the mayo, mustard, lemon juice, and garlic salt together.

Pour over macaroni and stir until everything is coated.

Add tomatoes, bacon, and green onion. Toss to incorporate.

FRIDAY

Chicken nachos

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 rotisserie chicken or 4 cooked chicken breasts, shredded

1/2 cup salsa

3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese

2 bags tortilla chips 9 ounces each

Pickled jalapenos

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix the shredded chicken, 1/2 cup of salsa and about 1 cup of the shredded cheese until thoroughly combined.

Pour one bag of tortilla chips into your large skillet or roasting pan, then place about half the chicken mixture over it and give a little toss to evenly incorporate. Sprinkle 1 cup shredded cheese over top.

Repeat step 2.

Bake on center/low oven rack at 425 degrees for 10 -12 minutes until cheese is bubbly and chips are browning.

Top with jalapenos and enjoy.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.