Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 7/22/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from Syrup and Biscuits.

MONDAY

Sweet potato bacon and baked egg hash

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

4 to 6 strips of uncooked bacon, diced

2 medium raw sweet potatoes, peeled or unpeeled, in one inch dice

3 to 4 green onions, sliced. Include the greens.

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely minced

Salt and pepper to taste

4 fresh eggs

Instructions

Over medium heat, cook diced bacon in a nine inch cast iron skillet until fat is rendered and the bacon gets crispy.

Throw sweet potatoes, onions, and rosemary in the skillet on top of the bacon and its grease. Stir to make sure everything is coated in bacon grease. Press out into a single layer. Sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper. Continue to cook over medium heat. Check the bottom side of the sweet potatoes and stir them when they start to brown. Stir occasionally until the potatoes are tender but not mushy.

Make four little round wells in the hash for the eggs. Crack an egg into each well and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until the white is set.

Serve immediately. Well, take it out of the oven first and then serve immediately.

TUESDAY

Sheet pan barbecue pork nachos

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

Pulled pork topped tortilla chips, garnished with BBQ sauce, salsa, green onions, sour cream, cheese, and pickled jalapeno peppers.

Tortilla chips

2 cups pulled pork

barbecue sauce

1/2 cup salsa

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

3 to 4 green onions, use entire onion

sour cream

pickled jalapeno slices

Instructions

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Cover with tortilla chips.

Distribute pulled pork evenly over chips.

Drizzle on barbecue sauce.

Dot with salsa.

Spread shredded cheese evenly.

Drizzle barbecue sauce over cheese.

Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and all contents are heated.

Garnish with sour cream. sliced green onions and jalapeno chips.

WEDNESDAY

Skewered marinated shrimp with cilantro lime rice

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup lime juice – about 4 medium Persian limes

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons lime zest

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon Zatarain's Creole seasoning

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 box Zatarain's Cilantro Lime Rice Mix

Instructions

Whisk together first 7 ingredients in a bowl for the marinade. Set aside.

Divide shrimp between 5 or 6 skewers. Place on a baking sheet.

Coat both sides of shrimp with marinade and let sit in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. You'll have marinade leftover.

While the shrimp marinates, prepare Cilantro Rice Mix according to package directions.

Cook skewered shrimp on a hot grill or grill pan for 2 to 3 minutes per side or until shrimp turns pink.

Serve shrimp over rice mix.

THURSDAY

Sweet & spicy chili chicken drumsticks

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

1/2 cup hot sauce (I used Frank's)

1 cup apricot preserves

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

12 chicken drumsticks

salt and pepper

Instructions

Add first 4 ingredients to a sauce pan on medium heat. Stir until apricot preserves melt. Set aside.

Prepare a large sheet pan by covering with aluminum foil. Spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Arrange chicken drumsticks on sheet pan.

Season with salt and pepper.

Brush one side of the drumsticks with chili sauce.

Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Remove from oven, flip chicken over. Baste with chili sauce.

Return to oven for an additional 30 minutes or until chicken reaches and internal temp of 165 degrees.

Remove from oven. Flip chicken over. Baste with chili sauce.

Brush one side with sauce. Broil for about 3 minutes or until glaze starts to brown.

Remove from oven and repeat with other side.

FRIDAY

French onion burgers

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

2 (10 1/2 ounce) cans condensed French onion soup

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

4 hamburger buns, split

Swiss cheese slices, enough to cover insides of buns

Instructions

Brown ground beef and drain fat.

Add French onion soup, Worcestershire sauce, and thyme leaves.

Stir.

Simmer for 20 minutes uncovered until the liquid is reduced by 1/3 to 1/2.

While meat cooks, split buns and place cheese on inside surfaces.

Place under a broiler, for a few minutes, until cheese starts to melt.

Remove from oven.

Place buns on a plate, cheese side up.

Add meat mixture atop cheese.

Serve open-faced.

Add a vegetable, fruit, or salad as a side.

