Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of July 23, 2018

MONDAY

GroceryLane.net

Stuffed Cinnamon Cream Cheese and PB French Toast

8 slices of cinnamon toast (regular bread would work also)

4 eggs

1/2-3/4 C milk

1 t vanilla extract

2 t cinnamon

4 T peanut butter

4 T cinnamon sugar cream cheese

Directions:

Start by making an assembly line by laying out the bread slices. Spread peanut butter on four slices of bread (1 T on each slice) do the same with the cinnamon sugar cream cheese on the other four slices (1 T on each slice) and combine one slice of each to make a sandwich.

In a medium bowl, or shallow dish add 4 eggs, milk (if you like your custard a little more milky, add 3/4 C of milk; if you prefer it a bit more eggy to dip the bread in, add 1/2 C – I never measure, I just eyeball it), cinnamon and vanilla extract and whisk to combine.

Heat griddle or pan over medium heat and spray with nonstick spray.

Dip each “stuffed sandwich” into the egg/milk mixture and submerge until each side is coated with the liquid. place on the griddle and cook for about 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown. Let rest for about 5 minutes before serving so the yummy flavorings inside don’t run out.

Top with butter and syrup if desired. Fresh fruit on top would also be a great choice!

TUESDAY

GroceryLane.net

Low-Carb Taco Bake

1 – 1 1/2 lb lean ground beef or turkey

1 small Vidalia onion, chopped

1/2 C salsa

1 pkg. taco seasoning

1/2 C water

1 small can whole kernel corn (drained)

1 can black beans (drained)

1/4 C reduced fat cream cheese

1/2 C reduced fat shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Brown meat in a large nonstick skillet with onion until cooked through. Add salsa and taco seasoning with 1/2 C water. Add corn, beans and cream cheese. Heat over low until cream cheese it melted*.

Transfer into a baking dish and top with shredded cheese bake covered for 20-30 minutes on 350 degrees.

*once heated through the dish can be eaten, no baking necessary if you are in a hurry. The baking just helps the cheese melt and the flavors meld a little bit better.

Variations:

-Can serve over lettuce and other veggies for a taco salad effect topped with sour cream and guacamole.

-If not concerned with carbs, serve with soft tacos or add to a baked potato as the filling and add your favorite toppings.

WEDNESDAY

GroceryLane.net

Broccoli Mac n’ Cheese

1 pound whole grain pasta with lines

2 cups frozen broccoli,

4 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup chicken stock

2 cups milk

2 1/2 cups extra-sharp yellow cheddar cheese, divided*

Pepper

1/2 cup stuffing mixed with 1 T olive oil

Directions :

Pre-heat oven to 300.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil for the pasta. Salt the water and cook the pasta, according to the package directions (about 10-12 minutes total, depending on the brand). When the pasta has been cooking for a couple of minutes, add the broccoli to the water and finish cooking everything together, 8 minutes more.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a saucepot over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute, then whisk in the stock and milk. Let the sauce thicken to coat the back of a spoon; stir in 2 cups of cheese and season with salt and pepper.

Drain the pasta and broccoli and toss with the sauce. Adjust the seasonings, to taste. Place in a large casserole dish and top with the remaining cheese and stuffing mixture (for crunch), and then place in the oven for about 10 minutes to melt the cheese on top. Yields 6-8 servings.

*You can use reduced fat cheese, however I used a mixture of full fat and reduced fat for added depth. Sometimes the real stuff is worth it!

THURSDAY

GroceryLane.net

Crock Pot Pulled Pork

Ingredients:

1 cut of Boston Butt or Pork Shoulder

1 sweet onion

2 cloves garlic

BBQ sauce

Directions: Cut off any thick pieces of fat on the pork. It is a marbled piece of meat, but there is often unwanted fat on the bottom. Discard. Place pork into crock pot. Roughly chop onion and garlic. Place on top. Add water 3/4 of the way up the side of the crock pot and pour approximately 1/4 C of BBQ sauce on top. Turn crock pot on high, cover and walk away. The pulled pork should be shred-apart delicious in about 5-6 hours. The pork is done if you can shred it with a fork easily with no resistance. Turn crock pot off. Scoop out the pork without juices and onions into a baking dish. Discard cooking liquid. Shred the pork with two forks. At this point you can do one of two things. 1. Serve warm, as is, and offer BBQ sauce on the side. I have found that some people prefer to add their own amount of sauce. Especially if they are counting calories. 2. Douse the pulled pork with BBQ sauce. Mix. Serve warm. This pulled pork is delicious on its own, as a sandwich or over a baked potato.

FRIDAY

GroceryLane.net

Chicken Stir Fry

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breast strips

2 t oil

4 C vegetables (broccoli, red & green peppers in strips, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, etc.)

1 1/2 C chicken broth

3 T reduced sodium soy sauce

3 T cornstarch

2 t brown sugar

1 1/2 C rice (brown or white)

Directions:

Stir fry chicken in hot oil in large skillet until brown. Add vegetables; stir until done. Mix broth, soy, cornstarch and sugar. Add to skillet. Boil and continue for 2 minutes. Prepare rice. Serve chicken mixture over hot rice.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.