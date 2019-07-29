Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 7/29/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from Syrup and Biscuits.

MONDAY

Jalapeno cheddar tomato basil frittata

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

1 pound sharp white cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup pickled jalapeno pepper, chopped, reserve 1/4 cup juice (I use mild jalapenos)

3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, reserve 1 tablespoon liquid

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

18 large eggs

Instructions

Spray a 9x13 pan with non-stick spray.

Evenly spread grated cheese in the bottom.

Add jalapeno peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh basil in layers.

Beat eggs with an electric mixer for a full 8 minutes. Don't skimp or else the recipe will come out dry. You need lots of air whipped into those eggs. Add reserved pickle juice and tomato liquid. Beat for an additional 30 seconds.

Pour eggs over mixture in baking dish.

Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven until the mixture is set and the top has browned.

Remove and let cool slightly.

Slice into squares for a full serving or into triangles for appetizers.

Serve warn or at room temperature.

TUESDAY

Grilled flatbread taco pizza with creamy taco sauce

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef (80/20)

1 package taco seasoning

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

2 packages (250 g) naan - for testing purposes, I used Stonefree Original Tandoor Baked Naan. Each package contained 2 pieces

olive oil

Creamy Taco Sauce

8 ounces sour cream

1/2 cup chili sauce

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Instructions

Cook the ground beef in a hot skillet until all the pink has disappeared.

Add taco seasoning and follow directions on the package. Cook until all the water has evaporated.

Remove from heat and let taco meat cool completely.

Add shredded cheese and stir.

When ready to eat the pizza, brush each side of the naan with olive oil. Place on a hot grill just long enough for grill marks to appear and for the bread to toast slightly.

Flip and repeat on other side.

Remove naan to a large baking sheet. Divide the meat mixture among the four pieces.

Return the baking sheet to the grill. Cover and cook until the meat has warned and the cheese is melted.

Remove and serve with Creamy Taco Sauce favorite taco toppings.

Sauce:

Mix all ingredients together. If mixture is too thick, add a few additional drops of vinegar. Store in refrigerator.

WEDNESDAY

Slow cooker french dip sandwich

Ingredients

1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 (4 pound) chuck roast

mustard

4-1-1- seasoning

3 cups beef broth or stock

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

a few sprigs of fresh thyme

8 French rolls - baguette style

16 slices Provolone cheese

Instructions

Place onion in the bottom of a slow-cooker.

Brush entire roast with mustard. Sprinkle generously with 4-1-1 seasoning.

Sear both sides of seasoned roast in a hot skillet. Place roast atop onions in slow-cooker.

Pour a little bit of the beef stock in the hot skillet. Deglaze the pan by stirring until all the bits are unstuck. Pour over roast in slow-cooker.

Pour in remaining stock.

Add bay leaves and thyme.

Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or until the roast is falling apart tender.

Remove and discard bay leaf and thyme sprigs.

Place the roast on a cutting board. Remove fat. Shred meat and place it back in the slow-cooker to keep warm until ready to serve.

When it's time to eat, remove the onions and meat with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Split open the hoagie rolls and place on a large baking sheet.

Cover the insides of the rolls with cheese slices. Place under a broiler under the cheese melts.

Remove from the oven and add meat and onions to each roll.

Serve each sandwich with a small bowl of the cooking liquid for dipping.

THURSDAY

Old fashioned chicken salad

Ingredients

5 pound stewing hen

2 large carrots

2 celery ribs

2 teaspoons salt

3 to 4 garlic cloves

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon pepper

make the salad:

all the shredded stewed hen meat ( roughly 8 cupfuls)

1 1/2 cups Duke's mayonnaise

1/2 cups sweet pickle relish with the juice

2 celery ribs, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

Instructions

Place hen, breast down, in a large stockpot. Add remaining ingredients and fill stockpot with water. Use a colander insert if you have one for your stochpot. It makes removal of the hen and vegetables much easier.

Cover and place on medium heat.

Bring the pot to boil. Turn the heat down to medium low and simmer for one hour or until the hen is good and tender.

Remove hen and vegetables. Discard vegetables.

Set aside hen to cool. As soon as it's cool enough to handle, remove skin and bones.

Shred the meat.

Make the salad:

Place meat in a large mixing bowl.

In a small mixing bowl, mix remaining ingredients to make the dressing.

Add to chicken and mix.

If mixture is too dry, add more mayo.

Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Chill before serving.

FRIDAY

Summer garden tomato sauce pasta

Ingredients

1 pound Angel Hair pasta

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 medium sweet onion, finely chopped

2 to 3 large garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon kosher salt

6 cups cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup fresh oregano

1/4 cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package directions but add 1 tablespoon cooking oil to the water before adding the pasta. Drain and set aside. Reserve approximately 1 cup of the pasta cooking water.

In a large skillet, add two tablespoon cooking oil over medium high heat.

When the oil is heated, add onions and cook for 10 minutes or until soft.

Add garlic and cook for two additional minutes.

Stir in sugar, pepper flakes, and salt

Pour in tomatoes and stir.

Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook for 30 minutes. Stir occasionally and mash some of the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon as they soften.

Add cooked pasta to the skillet. Starting with 1/4 cup of the pasta water, add as much as you need to make the pasta and sauce smooth. Toss pasta and sauce with tongs until mixed.

Serve with additional grated Parmesan cheese.

