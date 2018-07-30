Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/30/18

MONDAY

Crock Pot Lasagna

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 of a large onion, chopped

1 C chopped mushrooms

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 jars spaghetti sauce (or 1 large jar)

1 egg

1 15-ounce container skim ricotta cheese

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

garlic salt to taste

1 8-ounce package lasagna noodles (not cooked)

In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef, onion and mushrooms. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Once browned, drain any remaining grease, if necessary, and add the tomato paste and spaghetti sauce until combined. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the egg, ricotta and parmesan cheeses, 1 cup shredded mozzarella and garlic salt.

Stir the mixture until incorporated and set aside.

Spray the inside of the Crock-Pot with nonstick spray and spread one-fourth of the meat sauce into the bottom of the pot.

Top with one-third of the dry lasagna noodles over the sauce. Break the noodles to fit. Spoon a third of the cheese mixture over the noodles and spread into an even layer.

Repeat layers twice, or until you run out of components. Top with remaining meat sauce and top with remaining shredded mozzarella. Or you could save this step for the last hour of cooking.

Cover and cook on low for about five to six hours, or until the noodles are tender.

TUESDAY

Mexican Chicken Roll Ups

Ingredients:

1 10-ounce canned chicken, drained or 1 1/2 cup cooked, shredded chicken

1 can Ro-Tel diced tomatoes and green chillies, drained

2 8 -ounce reduced fat cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded cheddar or Monterey jack cheese

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic salt

3 scallions, white and green parts, chopped

6 large flour tortillas

Directions:



In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, drained tomatoes, cheese, taco seasoning, garlic salt, and scallions. Mix together until well-incorporated. Add chicken and stir together.

Lay out tortillas and divide mixture evenly in the center of each. Spread into a thin layer leaving the edges clean. Roll each tortilla tightly. Do not fold in the ends like you would with a burrito; leave them free. Use a sharp knife to cut into 1-inch thick slices and transfer to a serving platter. The end pieces will likely unroll a little so just eat the extras). Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.

WEDNESDAY

Bang Bang Shrimp

Ingredients:



1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined



SPICY SAUCE:

1/2 cup low fat mayonnaise

4-5 teaspoons chili garlic sauce, such as Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon Russian dressing



FOR THE EGG MIXTURE:

1 egg, beaten

1 cup milk



FOR THE BREADING MIXTURE:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon seasoning salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dried basil



FOR FRYING:

4 cups vegetable oil



GARNISH:

1 handful of shredded romaine lettuce

Directions:

Combine all ingredients for the spicy sauce in a small bowl; cover and set aside.

Combine beaten egg with milk in shallow bowl; set aside.

Combine flour, panko, salt, black pepper, seasoning salt, garlic powder and basil in another shallow bowl; set aside.

Bread the shrimp by first coating each with the breading mixture. Dip breaded shrimp into the egg and milk mixture, and then back into the breading. Arrange the coated shrimp on a plate and pop them into the fridge for at least 20 minutes. This step will help the breading to stick on the shrimp when they are frying.

Heat oil in deep pan to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the top of a wooden spoon bubbles when inserted into the oil.

When oil is hot, fry shrimp 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on rack or paper towels.

When all shrimp has been fried, drop the shrimp into a large bowl. Spoon about 1/4 cup of sauce (or desired amount) over shrimp and stir gently to coat.

THURSDAY

Easy Creole Jambalaya GroceryLane.net Ingredients:

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

8 ounces kielbasa, diced

1 onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup diced celery

1 can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 cups uncooked white rice

4 cups chicken stock

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce Directions: Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Sauté chicken and kielbasa until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic and tomatoes. Season with cayenne, onion powder, salt and pepper. Cook 5 minutes, or until onion is tender and translucent. Add rice, then stir in chicken stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer 20 minutes, or until rice is tender. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and hot pepper sauce. Serves six. Enjoy!

FRIDAY

Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients:



1 can pizza dough

Cooking spray

1/4 cup real bacon bits

1-2 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

1 cup shredded fat-free cheddar cheese

1/4 cup fat-free milk

4 eggs

salt and pepper for seasoning

Directions:



Preheat oven to 375°.

Spray cookie sheet. Press pizza dough into desired shape and crimp edges of dough with fingers to form a rim.

Top prepared dough with potatoes, bacon bits and cheese. Combine milk, salt, pepper, and eggs, stirring with a whisk.

Carefully pour milk mixture over pizza dough and toppings. Sprinkle with a bit more cheese if desired. Bake at 375° for 25 minutes or until crust is browned.

Admission - My “edge” wasn’t crimped enough and my egg mixture ran over the sides before baking.

I put it in the oven anyway and just cut the cooked excess egg off after it was baked and it still looked great– the recipe wasn’t ruined; it was still delicious!



Other ideas:

---Many recipes call for using crescent rolls as the dough. Just press the triangles together and follow the same method of crimping the edges.

---Reduced-fat or turkey sausage crumbles, sautéed onions and green peppers or any other omelet fillers would be great as toppings as well.

---1 8oz container of egg substitute can also be used.

