Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/8/19

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Vietnamese Summer Rolls

Ingredients

Spring/summer roll wrappers

Rice noodles cooked

Shredded chicken

Lettuce

Green onion scallion, cut length-wise

Shredded carrot

Minced mint fresh

Cucumber julienned

optional for dipping: Asian Style Peanut Sauce



Instructions

Follow package directions for hydrating wrappers. Stuff with your ingredients - in whatever ratio you prefer. Roll like a burrito and set under a damp paper towel until you're ready to eat. Serve with my Three Ingredient Asian Style Peanut Sauce!

TUESDAY

Pot Roast

Ingredients

4-5 pounds chuck roast

salt and pepper

olive oil for searing

1 medium sweet yellow onion small chopped

4 large garlic cloves minced

1/2 cup red wine

1 1/2 cups beef broth

2 packets Lipton Onion Soup Mix

flour enough to lightly coat meat on all sides

4 Russet potatoes cut into 1 inch cubes

24 ounces about 4 cups baby carrots or peeled/chopped carrots

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

12 cloves whole garlic peeled



Instructions

Lightly season meat on all sides with salt and pepper. Sear well in a heavy bottomed pan with a small amount of olive oil - preferably in an enameled cast iron dutch oven. Make sure all sides are well seared.

Remove meat from pan and set aside. Turn heat down to medium/low and add minced garlic, and onion.

Adding a little more olive oil if necessary. Saute until fragrant and beginning to caramelize. Deglaze pan with the red wine and beef broth, scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon until all the bits are released into the broth. Bring to a light simmer and stir in onion soup packets.

Sprinkle a light layer flour over all sides of the beef - if you are gluten/grain-free, taro starch or corn starch will work as a substitute. Place meat back into pan, turning once so all sides are wet.

Cover and roast at 250 degrees on center rack for 2 hours.

Remove from oven and take roast from pan. Add vegetables to pan and stir to coat well. Return meat to pan (upside-down), cover, and continue roasting for an additional 2 - 3 hours until meat and veggies are fork tender.



WEDNESDAY

Loaded Potatoes

Ingredients

Small round potatoes

Butter

Bacon cooked & crumbled

Shredded cheese

Instructions

Boil the potatoes for about 45 minutes, until fork tender. (You can do this ahead of time. I did it a couple days before the party and then kept the potatoes in a large tupperware in the fridge.)

Allow potatoes to cool in the water (so they won't dry out).

Spread the potatoes on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper (or greased), with room inbetween for them to spread when you smash. I suggest using a cookie sheet with sides (or the bottom of your broiling pan) so the cheesy goodness doesn't ooze onto the bottom of your oven.

Smash each potato (a potato masher works best, but you could also use a tenderizer, glass, or even your fist).

Top each potato with a small pat of butter, a sprinkling of crumbled bacon and a smattering of shredded cheese.

Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly.



THURSDAY

Fiesta Eggs

Ingredients

Garlic about 1 small/med clove, minced

Onion I'm partial to sweet yellow, thinly sliced, about 1/3 - 1/2 cup

Sweet peppers chopped, about a cup

Spinach leaves, a few heaping handfuls

Eggs 2-3

Rendered bacon fat or other fat of choice, enough for sauteing

Instructions

Saute garlic, onion, and sweet peppers in bacon fat on medium/low heat until onions are translucent and peppers are becoming limp.

Add spinach (and more fat if necessary), and saute until spinach is thawed and heated through (if using frozen) or limp and heated through (if using fresh).

Spread veggies evenly around the pan and crack eggs on top. Use a fork or spatula to spread the egg whites out a bit so they will cook evenly.

Wait. (The spinach will start to get deliciously crispy along the edges and underneath)

When the whites are cooked through and the yolks are to your liking, enjoy.

FRIDAY

Balsamic Avocado & Blue Cheese Salad

Ingredients

Sliced avocado

Chopped tomato

Crispy bacon bits

Blue cheese crumbles

Balsamic reduction

optional: sliced grilled chicken breast



Instructions

Combine veggies and meat in a bowl, then drizzle with balsamic reduction.

