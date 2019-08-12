Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 8/12/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from Syrup and Biscuits.

MONDAY

Skillet Braised Country-Style Rib Dinner with Onion Gravy

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

3 pounds country-style ribs - cut into 3 inch long pieces

2 tablespoons 4-1-1 seasoning

cooking oil

3 large sweet onions, peeled and sliced thin

additional cooking oil, if needed

1 cup white wine

1 1/2 to 2 cups chicken stock (or water) depending on size of skillet

2 bay leaves

4 small to medium Yukon gold potatoes, peeled

6 to 8 eight medium carrots, peeled and trimmed but left whole

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Liberally season pork with 4-1-1. Heat 12 inch cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Cover bottom with cooking oil. When hot, brown pork on all sides. Remove to platter and set aside.

Add onions to skillet with additional cooking oil, if needed. Cook onions for 5 minutes or until they start to brown slightly.

Deglaze pan with wine. Stir until all browned bits are loosened in the bottom of the pan.

Return pork to skillet. Add chicken stock and bay leaves. Cover. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

Remove cover and flip over pork pieces. Snuggle potatoes in with the onions and pork.

Lay carrots across the top of pork and potatoes.

Cover and continue to cook on low for an additional 1 1/2 hours.

Remove carrots, potatoes and pork from skillet and arrange on a platter.

Mix cornstarch with a small amount of cold water.

Pour into pan gravy and stir until thickened. If gravy doesn't thicken quickly, turn up the heat to medium high and stir constantly. Taste and adjust for seasonings. Pour into a bowl and serve alongside pork and vegetables.

TUESDAY

Low-Carb Taco Stuffed Sweet Bell Peppers

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

3 tablespoons homemade taco seasoning (or 1 packet store bought taco seasoning)

1 teaspoon corn starch (omit if using store bought taco seasoning)

4 medium size sweet bell peppers, any color. May substitute an equivalent amount of mini sweet bell peppers.

grated cheddar cheese

shredded iceburg lettuce

chopped fresh tomatoes

pickled jalapeño peppers

chopped sweet onions

taco sauce

Instructions

Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium high heat. When hot, add ground beef.

Cook, stirring frequently, until all the pink disappears. Drain if necessary.

Add taco seasoning mix and cornstarch to the skillet. Omit corn starch if using store bought, prepackaged taco seasoning. Stir until meat is well coated with seasoning.

Add water and stir. Lower heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat and set aside.

Cut sweet bell peppers in half lengthwise. Remove seeds and membranes.

Line a baking sheet with parchment papers. Arrange peppers, cut side up, on the baking sheet.

Divide the meat filling among the peppers.

Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese over the meat filling.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the filling is heated through.

Remove from oven and top with favorite taco toppings.

WEDNESDAY

Sirloin Steak and Arugula Salad

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

3 cups fresh arugula

olive oil

apple cider vinegar

4 ounces cooked sirloin steak, cold and thinly sliced

2 ounces blue cheese crumbles

1/2 cup cherry type tomatoes, washed

Instructions

Place arugula in a medium bowl.

Lightly sprinkle with olive oil.

Add a splash of vinegar.

Toss and place the greens on a dinner plate.

Top the greens with sliced sirloin steak.

Sprinkle blue cheese crumbles over salad.

Add tomatoes to the side of the plate

THURSDAY

Southern Fried Catfish

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

1 pound catfish fillets

1 cup buttermilk

1 1/2 cups medium ground corn meal

1/2 cups self-rising flour

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Instructions

Cut the catfish into portions about the width and length of two fingers.

Place in a resealable disposable plastic bag.

Add buttermilk. Close bag, removing as much air as possible.

Gently turn the bag several times to coat the fish.

Marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour and as long as four hours.

Add cornmeal, flour, garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt, and cayenne pepper to a pie pan or similar size dish with a raised edge. Stir together dry ingredients.

In a large cast iron skillet, heat 1 1/2 to 2 inches of cooking oil to 350 degrees.

While the oil is heating, remove catfish pieces from buttermilk and dredge each piece in the breading. Set aside.

When oil is hot enough, work in batches and drop a few pieces of fish in the hot oil. Let cook for 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown on one side. Flip and repeat on the other side. Drain on a rack when the fish is cooked.

Repeat with remaining fish. Don't crowd the pan when cooking.

Serve with lemon and cocktail sauce, ketchup, Comeback Sauce, or tartar sauce.

FRIDAY

Skillet Pepperoni Pizza

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

Dough:

2 cups self-rising flour

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup buttermilk

Olive oil

Sauce:

½ cup pizza sauce

Toppings:

2 cups grated mozzarella cheese

3 to 4 ounces pepperoni slices

Grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

To make the dough:

Place flour, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder in a bowl. Stir with hand. Cut or rub in butter until flour resembles coarse meal. Add buttermilk and stir until dough is wet. Turn out onto a floured surface. Sprinkle dough with flour. Gently knead, adding more flour as needed, until dough is no longer sticky.

Coat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with olive oil. Place dough in skillet and sprinkle with olive oil. Press

dough evenly over bottom of skillet and partially up the side. Stick several times with the tines of a fork. Bake in a preheated 450° oven for 5 minutes.

To assemble:

Spread pizza sauce over dough. Top with mozzarella cheese. Add pepperoni on top of cheese.

Bake in a preheated 450° oven for 15 minutes, or until edges of crust are brown and cheese has melted.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese before eating.

