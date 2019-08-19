Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/19/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes by SyrupandBiscuits.com.

MONDAY

Smothered Hamburger and Sausage Patties

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

For patties:

1 pound lean ground beef

1 pound ground sausage

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

For gravy:

1 medium sweet onion, peeled and thinly sliced

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, washed and sliced

1/4 to 1/2 cup AP flour

1 quart beef stock (homemade or commercial) or water

1/2 to 1 teaspoon seasoned salt

Instructions



Patties:

Mix all ingredients well and form eight equal size patties.

Heat a large skillet. Place the patties in the skillet. Don't crowd. They'll shrink down some. If the patties don't sizzle when placed in the pan, then the pan isn't hot enough. Brown well on both sides. Remove and set aside.

Gravy:

Add onions and mushrooms to hot skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the volume of vegetables has reduced by half. Add more cooking oil if necessary.

Add enough flour to the pan to soak up all the grease. Keep stirring until the grease and flour is well incorporated and the white is gone.

Slowly add liquid stirring or whisking constantly until all the liquid has been added. Keep stirring or whisking until the gravy starts to thicken.

Add the patties back in the pan. Spoon the gravy over the patties. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Taste the gravy for seasoning and adjust as needed.

When done, remove the patties to a bowl and pour the gravy over. Granny served them in a bowl that looked very similar to the one I have.

Southern-Style Hamburger Steaks with Onion Mushroom Gravy. 3 ingredients hamburger steaks cooked in a flavorful onion mushroom gravy.

TUESDAY

Burrito Bowl with Southwest Chipotle Rice

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

2 tablespoons bacon grease or cooking oil

1 medium sweet onion (use Vidalias if you can get them), chopped

2 to 3 cloves of garlic, finely minced

2 cups white long grain rice - I use Basmati

1 (15 ounce can) black beans, drained

1 (14.5 ounce can) diced tomatoes and their juice

1 cup corn kernels, fresh, canned or frozen

1 to 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely minced

3 cups water or chicken stock

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Fiesta Pulled Pork

Southwest Chipotle Rice

shredded lettuce

tomatoes

green onions, chopped

additional suggested toppings:

pickled jalapeno peppers

pickled onions

salsa

shredded cheese

sour cream

guacamole

black olives

Instructions

Add bacon grease and onion to a large saucepan. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes or until onion is soft. Add garlic and cook and additional 5 minutes.

Stir in rice, black beans, tomatoes and their juice, corn and minced chipotle pepper. Stir until all ingredients are mixed well.

Add water and salt. Stir. Cover and cook on medium heat,stirring occasionally, until all the water is absorbed and the rice is tender. Check frequently to make sure the rice isn't' sticking to the pan.

Remove from heat, keep covered and let sit for 10 minutes.

Fluff with a fork before serving. Taste for seasonings and adjust.

Southwest Chipotle Rice. Long grain white rice with onions, garlic, black beans, tomatoes, corn and chipotle pepper.

Assemble burrito bowls:

Arrange rice, pulled pork, lettuce, tomato and green onion in a bowl. Top with your favorite toppings.

WEDNESDAY

Beef and Bean Chili

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

3 medium sweet onions , diced( I use Vidalias if I can get them)

1 bell pepper, diced

3 pounds ground beef (80/20 blend)

4 to 5 cloves of garlic, minced

3 (15 ounce) cans kidney beans, drained

3 (14 oz) cans diced tomatoes, with juice

2 (15 0z.) cans tomato sauce

1/4 to 1/3 cup chili powder

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Place onions and bell pepper in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add ground beef on top. Stir and crumble beef as it cooks. During last 5 minutes of cooking, add garlic and stir.

After all the pink disappears from the meat, drain off excess grease. Add kidney beans, tomatoes and tomato sauce. Stir well. Add chili powder, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on low for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Taste for seasoning and adjust as necessary.

Top with cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapeno peppers or serve with Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Fritters. Or both.

THURSDAY

Chicken Sausage Jumbalaya

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

cooking oil

5 chicken drumsticks

salt and pepper

1 large sweet onion , diced

1 large bell pepper,diced, any color, or use an equivalent amount of small bell peppers

3 stalks celery, diced

cooking oil, if needed

8 oz. Conecuh Original Smoked Sausage, cubed

2 cups Basmati rice, uncooked ( or any long grain white rice)

1 quart chicken stock

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning of your choice

Instructions

Heat a 12-inch cast iron skillet to medium high. Coat the bottom with cooking oil.

Salt and pepper the drumsticks. After the skillet is heated, add the chicken and brown well on all sides. No need to cook thoroughly. The chicken will finish cooking in the skillet later. When browned, remove and set aside.

Add onion, bell pepper and celery to the hot skillet. Add more oil if necessary. Cook for 10 minutes or until vegetables are soft.

Add sausage and cook until heated and the sausage starts to render fat.

Add rice to skillet and stir well. Cook uncovered, stirring frequently, until most of the juices are absorbed.

Add chicken stock and Cajun seasoning. Stir well.

Return chicken drumsticks, and its juices, to the skillet.

Cover, reduce heat to medium low and cook 15 minutes or until most of the cooking liquid is absorbed by the rice.

Remove from heat, keep covered and let sit for 10 minutes for the rice to completely absorb all the liquid.

FRIDAY

Pickled Okra Deviled Eggs

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

4 boiled eggs

1 tablespoon mayonnaise (I prefer Duke’s)

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

salt and pepper to taste

5 whole pickled okra pods, divided

Instructions

Slice eggs in half lengthwise and carefully remove yolks. Place yolks in a bowl and add mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper. Mash yolks and stir well.

Finely mince 3 pods of pickled okra and add to egg mixture. Stir well. The filling should be stiff enough to hold its shape. Add additional mayo, if desired.

Fill egg halves with yolk filling.

Slice two additional okra pods for garnish. Serve on deviled egg dish.

