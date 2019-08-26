Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 8/26/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from SyrupandBiscuits.com.

MONDAY

Hamburger Pot Pie with Herbed Biscuit Topping

Ingredients

Make the filling:

2 cups potatoes in ½ inch cubes

2 cups carrots, peeled, in ½ inch cubes

1 – 2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 sweet onions, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

3 garlic cloves, diced

3 pounds ground chuck

3 tablespoons White Lily all-purpose flour

1 quart beef stock

½ cup tomato sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Make the herb biscuits:

2 cups White Lily self-rising flour

½ cup unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

2 tablespoon flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 cup buttermilk

Instructions

Filling:

Parboil potatoes and carrots for 5 minutes or until slightly tender. Drain and set aside.

Heat oil on medium high in a large kettle or skillet. Add onions and celery. Cook five minutes. Add garlic, cook two additional minutes.

Add ground beef to onion mixture. Cook until pink is gone breaking up ground beef as it cooks.

Stir in flour. Cook, stirring constantly, until all the white has disappeared. Slowly stir in beef stock, stirring constantly. Add tomato sauce. Cook until mixture thickens. Add salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning is necessary.

Pour mixture into a well-greased 3 quart casserole. Mix in potatoes and carrots.

Biscuits:

Add flour to large bowl. Rub in butter until flour resembles coarse meal. Stir in herbs.

Pour in milk and stir until incorporated. Dough will be soft and sticky. Turn dough onto a well-floured surface. Sprinkle with flour and continue to work it in until dough is no longer sticky and holds it shape.

Roll out to ½ inches thick. Cut biscuits with 2 ½ inch cutter dipped in flour. Repeat with remaining dough.

Cover meat mixture with biscuits. Brush tops with oil and sprinkle with salt and fresh ground pepper. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until mixture is bubbly and biscuits are browned.

TUESDAY

Cuban Mojo Pork

Ingredients

3/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice

3/4 cup cooking oil

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lime juice

1/2 orange, sliced with peel on

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 bay leaves

1 lime sliced,with peel on

1 sweet onion, peeled and sliced in half-moons

6 to 8 large garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

fresh cilantro, a handful of leaves

3 to 4 pound boneless Boston butt (pork shoulder), tied

Kosher salt

ground black pepper

1 cup water

Instructions

Add first 11 ingredients to a large plastic ziplock bag. Close bag and gently shake it to mix ingredients.

Add Boston butt. Close bag and turn over several times to evenly distribute marinade ingredients.

Marinate for at least 4 hours up to overnight. Turn bag over several times while marinating. Remove marinated pork from refrigerator and keep at room temperature at least one hour before cooking. Tip: place marinade bag on a rimmed baking sheet in case it leaks.

When ready to cook, preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Remove meat from marinade bag and place on a baking rack inside large baking pan. Season all sides with salt and pepper.

Pour marinade in the bottom of the pan along with 1 cup water.

Roast at 425 degrees for 30 minutes.

Reduce temperature to 350 degrees and cook for 2 hours or until internal temperature reaches 175 degrees. Baste with marinade several times while cooking. Add more water to marinade if necessary.

Note: if you want to pull the pork instead of slicing, cook to an internal temperature of 190 degrees.

Remove to cutting board. Tent with aluminum foil and let rest 30 minutes before slicing.

WEDNESDAY

Shrimp and Grits



Ingredients

Shrimp gravy:

1 pound medium or large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons bacon drippings

1 medium sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/4 cup ham, thinly sliced in matchsticks

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup white wine (choose your favorite)

2 cups stock

Cheesy grits:

2 cups chicken stock

2 cups water

1 cup quick cooking grits

salt to taste

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

Shrimp Gravy:

Season shrimp with Cajun seasoning and set aside.

Heat bacon drippings in a large cast iron skillet. Add onion, bell pepper and ham and cook over medium heat until vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes.

Sprinkle flour over vegetable mixture and stir. Cook until flour starts to brown. Stir in wine to deglaze pan.

Add in stock, stir. Cook until mixture starts to thicken.

Add seasoned shrimp to skillet and cook just until pink. Serve over cheesy grits.

Cheesy Grits:

Bring stock and water to a rolling boil. Whisk in grits. Cook, whisking frequently, until grits have thickened. Add cheese and salt. Stir. Cover and remove from heat until ready to use. Taste for salt before serving.

THURSDAY

Peachy BBQ Chicken Skillet

Ingredients

4 slices smoked bacon

4 medium sweet onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon peach preserves

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 (16 ounces) containers BBQ chicken

1/2 cup parsley, divided

1 package Martha White Mexican Style Cornbread and Muffin Mix

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

Fry bacon on medium heat in a 12 inch Lodge cast iron skillet. Remove when crispy but keep bacon drippings in skillet. Add more bacon drippings or cooking oil, if necessary, to have 1/2 inch depth covering bottom of the skillet.

Add sliced onions to skillet. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes on medium heat until soft and caramelized.

Add peach preserves and apple cider vinegar. Stir well.

Stir in BBQ chicken and all but one tablespoon of chopped parsley. Heat thoroughly until mixture bubbles.

Place cornbread, egg, buttermilk and remaining parsley into a mixing bowl and stir until cornmeal is wet. Crumble in bacon. Stir well.

Pour over top of chicken mixture and spread to cover.

Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top.

Bake in a preheated 425 degree oven for 20 minutes or until cheese melts and cornbread is golden brown and firm to the touch.

Serve immediately.

FRIDAY

Easy Sausage Cheese Balls

Ingredients

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated

8 ounces extra sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 cups baking mix (I use Bisquick)

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper, optional

1 pound Jimmy Dean ground sausage, uncooked

Honey Mustard Sage Sauce

4 tablespoons mustard

3 tablespoon mayonnaise

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon fresh sage, finely minced.

Instructions

First, you need to find a big ol’ bowl, one that you’re sure is bigger than you need. You need lots of mixing room to get this mixed up right. Once you’ve located your bowl, throw in the cheese THAT YOU GRATED because we’re not using pre-grated packaged cheese. Remember?

Add cayenne pepper, if using, to baking mix. Pour on top of cheese and mix well.

Next, take you room temperature ground sausage and start mixing it in with the flour and cheese blend. Mix and mix until it all comes together in a nice big ball.

Prepare a baking sheet, or two, by covering with foil and spraying with nonstick spray.

Pinch off pieces of the mixture and roll into walnut size balls. Place one inch apart on baking sheets.

Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until the balls are nicely browned being careful not to let bottoms burn.

Let sit on the baking sheet for 5 minute before removing. Serve with Honey Mustard Sage Sauce.

Honey Mustard Sage Sauce

Whisk all ingredients and store in refrigerator. Serve chilled.

