Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 8/5/19

MONDAY

Simple roasted sweet bell peppers with herbed goat cheese

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

4 cups sweet bell peppers, any color, sliced into thin strips

olive oil for drizzling

4-1-1 seasoning

Remove seeds and membrane from peppers and cut into thin strips.

Place pepper strips in a bowl. Toss with enough olive oil and 4-1-1 seasoning to coat.

Spread in a single layer on the prepared sheet pan.

Roast at 400 degrees for 45 minutes or until peppers start to brown.

Remove and sprinkle goat cheese over the pepper strips.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

2 ounces herbed goat cheese

Instructions

Prepare a sheet pan by lining it with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

TUESDAY

Sheet pan barbecue pork nachos

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

Pulled pork topped tortilla chips, garnished with BBQ sauce, salsa, green onions, sour cream, cheese, and pickled jalapeno peppers.

Tortilla chips

2 cups pulled pork

barbecue sauce

1/2 cup salsa

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

3 to 4 green onions, use entire onion

sour cream

pickled jalapeno slices

Instructions

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Cover with tortilla chips.

Distribute pulled pork evenly over chips.

Drizzle on barbecue sauce.

Dot with salsa.

Spread shredded cheese evenly.

Drizzle barbecue sauce over cheese.

Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and all contents are heated.

Garnish with sour cream. sliced green onions and jalapeno chips.

WEDNESDAY

Skewered marinated shrimp with cilantro lime rice

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup lime juice – about 4 medium Persian limes

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons lime zest

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon Zatarain's Creole seasoning

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 box Zatarain's Cilantro Lime Rice Mix

Instructions

Whisk together first 7 ingredients in a bowl for the marinade. Set aside.

Divide shrimp between 5 or 6 skewers. Place on a baking sheet.

Coat both sides of shrimp with marinade and let sit in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. You'll have marinade leftover.

While the shrimp marinates, prepare Cilantro Rice Mix according to package directions.

Cook skewered shrimp on a hot grill or grill pan for 2 to 3 minutes per side or until shrimp turns pink.

Serve shrimp over rice mix.

THURSDAY

Prime Rib with Au Jus

Syrupandbiscuits.com

Ingredients

For roast:

prime rib or standing rib beef roast

olive oil or vegetable oil for coating

4-1-1 seasoning or just salt and pepper

make the au jus:

Au Jus

drippings from prime rib roast, remove as much grease as possible

1 cup red wine

4 cups beef stock

Instructions

Remove plastic wrap from roast and let dry in refrigerator overnight.

Remove from refrigerator and bring to room temperature before cooking. While the roast is coming to room temperature, rub with olive or cooking oil. Generously sprinkle with 4-1-1 seasoning.

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Cook at 500 degrees for 5 minutes per pound.

Turn off oven for 2 hours. Do not open the door during the two hour period.

Remove from oven and carve.

Serve with au jus.

Make the au jus:

After most of the grease has been removed, place the roasting pan over a burner turned on high.

Add red wine to deglaze the pan. Stir to remove all the bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add beef stock. Continue to cook on high, stirring frequently, until the liquid as reduced by about 1/4 to 1/3.

FRIDAY

Rustic tomato pie

Syrupandbiscuits.com



Ingredients

For the filling:

About 4 cups (2 ½ pounds) sliced tomatoes or halved cherry tomatoes

3 or 4 ounces soft goat cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 to 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon of flour

Half-and-half for brushing edges of pie

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Place tomatoes in a colander or on rack in sink to allow juices to drain. Salt them to help release juices.

In a small bowl, mix goat cheese, mayonnaise and chives. Set aside.

Roll premade dough into an 11-inch oval or circle on floured surface. This is a free-form pie baked on a sheet. If it is too hard to roll because butter has firmed too much, let sit on counter for about 15 minutes.

Spread goat cheese mixture onto dough, leaving an edge of about 2 inches. Arrange tomatoes on top of that. Sprinkle the flour over the top of tomatoes. This will soak up excess liquid.

Fold the dough over just to the edge of the tomatoes. It will not cover them completely but will make an edge. Brush it with half-and-half and sprinkle edge with salt and pepper.

Bake 1 hour and 10 minutes. Let stand at room temperature for at least an hour before cutting.

