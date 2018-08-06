Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/6/18

MONDAY

Crescent Chicken Bundles

Ingredients:

2 (8 ounce) cans Reduced Fat Refrigerated Crescent Dinner Rolls

1 (10 3/4 ounce) can 98% fat free cream of chicken soup, undiluted

3/4 cup grated cheddar cheese or Swiss cheese (or any cheese of choice)

1/2 cup milk

Filling

4 ounces reduced fat cream cheese (very soft)

2 tablespoons butter (very soft but not melted)

1/2-1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tsp minced onion flakes (or onion soup mix)

2 large cooked chicken breasts, finely chopped (or use about 2 cups, can use cooked turkey as well)

1/2 cup finely grated cheddar cheese

2 Tbsp. milk

salt and pepper to taste

1-2 cup grated cheddar cheese (for topping)

Set oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13 dish with cooking spray. Mix together milk, 3/4 cup cheese and undiluted chicken soup (can season with black pepper if desired).

For the filling --- (make certain that the cream cheese and butter are very soft) in a bowl, mix the soft cream cheese with butter until very smooth, then add in garlic powder.

Add in the chopped chicken, onion and cheddar cheese; mix well until combined. Add in 2 tablespoons milk; mix to combine (add in a little more if the mixture seems too dry).

Season with seasoned salt or white and black pepper to taste.

Unroll the crescent rolls. Place 1 heaping tablespoon chicken mixture (or a little more) on top of each crescent triangle, then roll up starting at the thicker end.

Drizzle a small amount of soup mixture on the bottom of the dish. Then place the crescent rolls seam-side down on top of the creamed mixture in the casserole.

Drizzle the remaining sauce on top (you don't have to use the full amount of cream sauce, just use as much as desired) and sprinkle with 1 cup (or more) grated cheese, or amount desired.

Bake for about 30 minutes.

TUESDAY

Skinny Baked Potato Soup

Ingredients:

3 large baking potatoes

1 T butter

1/2 onion, chopped

1-2 cloves garlic, pressed

2 stalks celery, diced

1 1/2 T flour

1 C chicken broth/stock

1 3/4 C skim milk

1/4 C fat free half and half

S&P

Garnishes: bacon bits and reduced fat cheddar cheese

Directions:

Remove skin from the potatoes and chop into 1 inch cubes. In a large dutch oven, saute onions and celery in a little bit of olive oil until the veggies begin to sweat but not brown. Stir in flour and butter and cook for 2 minutes.

Slowly whisk in the stock until all is incorporated. Add diced potatoes and slowly add the milk and half and half. Once the milk mixture is added, simmer the mixture and stir occasionally. Cook soup over medium to low heat for about 30 minutes or until the potatoes are done.

If you prefer a chunky soup serve as is, if a smoother soup is preferred, use a food processor, blender (regular or immersion) or potato masher for desired consistency. If using a food processor or blender, start with half of the soup first, then add to it if smoother consistency is desired.

Top with store bought (real) bacon bits* and reduced fat cheddar cheese. Scallions or chives would also be a rock star addition to this soup.

*Instead of store bought bacon bits, you can also cook your own turkey/regular bacon and crumble on top, or discard altogether for a meatless meal.

WEDNESDAY

Stuffed Pepper Casserole

Ingredients:

1 lb extra lean ground beef

1-2 green bell pepper(s), chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 glove garlic, minced

Pinch of salt and pepper to taste

2 C cooked brown rice

1 can diced tomatoes (regular or Rotel), drained

1 (24 oz) jar spaghetti sauce

2 C reduced fat shredded Colby Jack cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet cook ground beef, peppers,onions, garlic and salt/pepper over medium heat until no longer pink and the onions are translucent.

In a large bowl, stir together the meat mixture, cooked brown rice, drained tomatoes, spaghetti sauce and 1 C of the shredded cheese.

Spread mixture into a 13 x 9 casserole dish (I always spray with nonstick spray beforehand) and top with remaining 1 C of cheese.

Bake for 25 minutes. The casserole should be heated through and the cheese melted.

THURSDAY

Stuffed Pork Chops

Start with thick cut, bone in pork chops. Make a slit along the side of the pork chop and continue slicing inwards until you have a “pocket” for the stuffing.

Add your stuffing of choice (mine always includes onions, celery and mushrooms) and brown in a pan over medium high heat until browned on both sides*.

*The pork will not be cooked through at this point.

Place pork chops in a shallow baking dish. You will see in the picture below that I had extra stuffing, so I used that as a “bed” underneath the pork in the dish. If there is not extra stuffing, no worries, just place on the bottom of a greased baking dish.

Top with a can of Cream of Mushroom Soup – I used the reduced fat version and diluted it with a little white wine that I had on hand in the fridge. It did gave the sauce a nice depth of flavor, but is not necessary.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for 40-45 minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork chops is between 160 and 170 degrees and the juices run clear. Cooking time may be decreased a bit if not baking on top of stuffing.

FRIDAY

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

Ingredients:

I didn’t really write down the recipe per se, this meal was one that was more “thrown together,” but I can tell you the ingredients that were used:

pizza dough (I love to buy Publix fresh dough, but canned works well, too)

sweet onion

green bell pepper

sliced baby portabella mushrooms

roast beef (from the deli or pre-packaged)

4 oz. reduced fat cream cheese, 1/2 C reduced fat sour cream mixed together with a half packed of ranch seasonings (this was used as the “sauce” of the pizza – so good)

shredded mozzarella cheese (or any other cheese you desire, this is just what we had on hand

To prepare:

1. Roll out the pizza dough.

2. Sauté onions, pepper and mushrooms and S&P over medium heat until caramelized.

3. Chop/dice the roast beef into small to medium sized pieces.

4. Spread “sauce mixture” (see above) on the dough.

5. Top with sautéed veggies and chopped roast beef.

6. Cover with cheese.

7. Bake for about 20 minutes at 400 degrees on a cookie sheet or until desired doneness.

8. Serve with dipping sauce or eat as is.

