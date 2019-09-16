Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 9/16/19

This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2-3 pounds chicken
- 2 teaspoons salt divided
- 16 ounces uncooked spaghetti noodles
- 1 stick (8 tablespoon) unsalted butter
- 1 large green bell pepper diced
- 1 large onion diced
- 1 (10 ounce) can Rotel tomatoes
- 8 ounces (1/2 stick) Velveeta cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Fill a 12-quart stock pot 2/3 full with water. Bring the water to a boil.
- Add one teaspoon of the salt.
- Carefully place the chicken in the boiling water. Reduce the heat to medium and boil until chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pot and set aside to cool, but don’t discard the water. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, pull it apart and shred it.
- Bring the water back to a boil. Add the remaining teaspoon of salt. Add the spaghetti and cook the noodles according to package directions. Before draining the pasta, ladle out one cup of the cooking water and set aside. Drain the pasta.
- In the same pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Sauté the bell pepper and onion until tender, about 5-7 minutes.
- Chop the Velveeta into smaller pieces and add it to the pot. Pour in the Rotel tomatoes with juice. Add the pasta and shredded chicken. Stir everything to combine. If the mixture seems too thick, add a little bit of the reserved cooking water to thin it out.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Spread the pasta mixture into the bottom of one 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish or two 8 x 8-inch casserole dishes.
- Top the chicken spaghetti with the shredded cheese. Bake for 20-30 minutes until the cheese is melted and the casserole is cooked through.
TUESDAY
Dirty Rice Stuffed Bell Peppers
Ingredients
- 6 medium bell peppers
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6 cups of dirty rice (recipe in the notes)
- ¼ cup diced green onions
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Carefully add the bell peppers and let them cook for five minutes. Immediately remove them from the hot water and drain them well.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Pour one cup of water into the bottom of a 9 x 12 x 13-inch baking dish.
- Arrange the peppers so they are standing upright in the baking dish. Brush the inside of the peppers with olive oil. Sprinkle in a little salt and pepper.
- Fill the pepper cavities all the way to the top with the dirty rice.
- Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil. Bake peppers for 35 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes until the top is golden.
- Let the peppers cool for 10-15 minutes before serving. Garnish the tops with sliced green onions.
WEDNESDAY
Barbecue Bacon Meatball Sliders
Ingredients
For the meatballs:
- 3 slices of bread torn up into small pieces
- 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- 6 slices raw bacon
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon dry ground mustard
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
For the coleslaw:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 bag (14 oz.) coleslaw mix
Additionally:
- 2 packages (12 oz. each) King’s Hawaiian rolls
- 4 tablespoons butter or margarine
Instructions
For the meatballs:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside.
- Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste.
- Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined.
- Form beef mixture into 1 ½ inch balls, roughly the size of a golf ball. Spread them out evenly on a greased cooking sheet or rack.
- Spread barbecue sauce over the top of each meatball.
- Bake for 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.
For the coleslaw:
- Combine the mayonnaise, white sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, ground black pepper and salt in a small mixing bowl.
- Pour the dressing over the coleslaw and stir until the cole slaw is thoroughly coated with the dressing.
To assemble the sliders:
- Preheat the broiler.
- Slice the buns in half. Butter the insides of each roll. Toast for about five minutes until the bread is toasted. Keep a close eye on the rolls so they don’t burn.
- Tear the rolls apart. Place one meatball on the bottom of each roll. Top with cole slaw. Place the top of a bun on each slider.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- ¾ pound raw shrimp peeled and deveined
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ¾ pound fettuccine
- Chopped fresh parsley optional
- Grated Parmesan cheese optional
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- In a large ovenproof skillet, combine shrimp, butter, garlic, red pepper flakes and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Once the water starts boiling, add the pasta and cook according to package directions.
- Place the skillet in the oven and bake until the butter is melted and the shrimp is opaque, about 9-11 minutes. Remove skillet from the oven.
- Reserve one cup of pasta water and set aside. Drain the pasta.
- Add the pasta to the skillet and toss until the noodles and completely coated with the butter. Add the pasta water a little at a time to thin out the sauce if needed.
- Garnish with chopped fresh parsley and shredded Parmesan cheese, if desired.
FRIDAY
Bacon, Pepper Jack & Asparagus Quiche
Ingredients
- Pie crust dough for one 9-inch pie plate or tart pan if using mini tart pans, you will need two crusts
- 6 bacon strips cooked and crumbled
- 8 ounces pepper jack cheese grated
- 4 eggs slightly beaten
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 6 fresh asparagus stalks trimmed
Instructions
- Gently fit pie crust dough to pie plate or tart pan. Trim or flute edges. Place pan in the refrigerator and chill dough for 30 minutes.
- In the meantime, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove pan from refrigerator. Line each crust with waxed paper and fill shells with pie plates or dried bean. Bake crusts for about 12-14 minutes, remove weights or beans, then bake for an additional 8-10 minutes until crusts are golden brown. Remove pre-baked shell from the oven and allow to cool slightly on a wire rack. Do not turn off the oven.
- In a large bowl, combine bacon and cheese. Add eggs, milk, salt, and pepper and mix until well-combined. Pour mixture into prebaked pie shell. Carefully arrange the asparagus in a circular pattern or if making mini quiches, place one asparagus in the center of each quiche.
- Return quiche to the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes or until the top are slightly browned and the middle of the quiche is set.
- Remove quiche from the oven and allow the quiches to sit for 10 minutes before serving.
