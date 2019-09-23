Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 9/23/19

This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Philly Cheese Steak Meatball Subs
Ingredients
- 2 green bell peppers chopped
- 1 whole onion halved then cut into slices
- 1 8 oz. packaged sliced white button mushrooms
- 16 uncooked premade meatballs
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 4 hoagie buns
- 4 slices Provolone cheese
Instructions
Slow cooker method:
- Meatballs can be browned in a skillet for 2 minutes on each side for added color and flavor. However, if you are short on time, you can skip to step two.
- Place the bell peppers, onions and mushrooms in the crock of a slow cooker. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Arrange the meatballs over the top. Pour in the chicken broth.
- Cook on low for 4 hours.
- Preheat the broiler.
- Before serving, butter and toast the hoagie buns.
- Arrange about 3 meatballs into the center of each bun. Spoon the peppers, onions and mushrooms over the top.
- Place one slice of Provolone cheese over the top of each sandwich. Place the sandwiches under the broiler and heat just until the cheese is melted, about 3-5 minutes.
Instant Pot Method:
- Meatballs can be browned beforehand for added color and flavor. If you are short on time, skip to step two. Spray the insert of your Instant Pot with cooking spray. Select the SAUTE program. Press ADJUST to MORE. Once the Instant Pot is HOT add the meatballs in batches. Brown on each side about two minutes.
- Add meatballs to the insert. Add the bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Season vegetable with salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour in 1 cup of water.
- Secure the lid. Make the sure the vent is set to SEAL. Select the MEAT/STEW setting. Press ADJUST to MORE. Set time for 7 minutes.
- Let the steam release naturally.
- Preheat the broiler.
- Before serving, butter and toast the hoagie buns.
- Arrange about 3 meatballs into the center of each bun. Spoon the peppers, onions and mushrooms over the top.
- Place one slice of Provolone cheese over the top of each sandwich. Place the sandwiches under the broiler and heat just until the cheese is melted, about 3-5 minutes.
TUESDAY
Wild Rice Stuffed Turkey Breast
Ingredients
- 1 6 ounce box long grain and wild rice
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/3 cup diced onion
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- ½ cup pine nuts
- ¼ teaspoon ground sage
- ½ teaspoon ground thyme
- 1 3 pound boneless turkey breast roast
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Cook long grain and wild rice according to package directions.
- While the rice is cooking, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until tender.
- Add the minced garlic and pine nuts. Cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds to one minute.
- Add the cooked rice to the pan with the onions. Stir in the sage and thyme. Set aside and allow the rice to cool.
- Lay the turkey breast out on a cutting board. Starting from the thick end, slice through the turkey breast lengthwise, but do not cut all the way through. Lay the turkey breast out flat. Cover with waxed paper. Flatten the turkey breast with a meat mallet until it is about ½ inch thick. Season the inside of the turkey breast with salt and pepper.
- Spoon the rice down the center of the turkey breast. Be sure to keep a 1-inch margin at the top an bottom to prevent the stuffing from oozing out the bottom when it’s rolled up.
- Cut a few lengths of cooking twine long enough to tie around the rolled and stuffed turkey breast. Fold one of the long sides of turkey breast over the rice. Fold the other side over the first.
- Slide the kitchen twine pieces under the turkey breast. Place them about 1-inch apart. Tie the ends securely to hold the turkey breast together. Tuck any loose ends under the twine.
- Brush the outside of the turkey breast with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Roast the turkey breast until a meat thermometer inserted in the meat near the center reads 165 degrees. Allow the turkey breast to rest for 15 minutes before cutting. Cut the stuffed turkey breast into medallions and serve
WEDNESDAY
Country Style Ribs with Parmesan Grits
Ingredients
For the ribs:
- 3 pounds bone-in country-style pork ribs
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil divided
- 1 onion chopped
- 2 carrots chopped
- 2 stalks celery chopped
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 cup dark beer
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- 2 bay leaves
For the grits:
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 2 cups water
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup corn grits
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
For the ribs:
- Pour two tablespoons of cooking oil into the bottom of your Instant Pot. Press SAUTE and press ADJUST to increase the heat to MORE. When the Instant Pot is ready, it will say HOT.
- Season the country style pork ribs on all sides with salt and pepper. Working in batches, brown the pork ribs on all sides, then remove to a plate and add more ribs to the pot until all the ribs have been browned. If you are in a hurry you can skip to step . Place all the ribs on a plate and set aside.
- Turn the SAUTE function off by pressing the KEEP WARM/CANCEL button. Add onions, carrots, celery and garlic to the bottom of the pan. Season with salt and ground black pepper. Nestle the pork ribs into the vegetables.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together tomato paste, vinegar, beer and chicken broth. Pour this over the ribs. Add two bay leaves to the pot.
For the grits:
- Take your sling and wrap it under your trivet. Place the trivet in the Instant Pot over the ribs. Now place your oven safe bowl on top of the trivet.
- Measure 1 cup of corn grits into the oven safe bowl. Add one cup of chicken stock, two cups of water, two tablespoons of unsalted butter. Season with salt and pepper. Give everything a stir, fold the ends of the sling down, then close the lid to your Instant Pot.
- Press the MEAT/STEW function on your Instant Pot. If you need to, press the ADJUST botton to MORE. Once the pot comes to pressure, it should take about 40 minutes to cook. Once the time is up, release the pressure (be careful of hot steam – I like to wear an oven mitt to do this just to be safe).
- Lift the grits and the trivet out of the pot using the sling. Stir in one cup of warm heavy cream or milk and one cup of shredded Parmesan cheese to the grits. The grits will start to become become nice and creamy. Season with more salt and pepper if needed.
- To serve, ladle grits into the bottom of a bowl or a plate. Place the ribs on the grits and spoon the vegetables and juices over top.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 1/2 pounds top round steak cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 large carrot thinly sliced
- 1 zucchini thinly sliced
- 1 yellow squash thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
- ½ teaspoon ginger
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- Sesame seeds for garnish
- Hot cooked rice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
- Generously season the meat with salt and pepper. Working in batches, add the meat to the hot skillet and brown on all sides but still a little red on the inside, about three minutes. Remove meat from pan and set aside.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add carrot, zucchini, and squash to pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, about five minutes.
- Whisk together soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger and cornstarch. Pour mixture over vegetables and simmer until the sauce begins to thicken, about 3-5 minutes.
- Return meat and any accumulated juices to the pan. Stir to coat the meat with the sauce.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired. Serve over rice.
FRIDAY
Bacon, Chicken and Mushroom Skillet
Ingredients
- 2 large chicken breasts
- 6 slices uncooked bacon
- 8 ounces white button mushrooms sliced
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup diced green onions
Instructions
- Chop the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. Season them generously with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat a large ovenproof skillet on the stove over medium heat. Chop the bacon into medium-sized pieces. Once the skillet is heated, add the bacon and stir.
- Sauté the bacon until it's cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Remove the bacon from the skillet using a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Reserve the remaining bacon grease in the pan.
- Add a little additional cooking oil to the pan if you don't have enough bacon grease left over to coat the bottom of the skillet. Add the chicken pieces to the skillet in batches and brown on all sides, about 1-2 minutes per side. Remove the browned chicken pieces from the pan and set aside.
- Add more oil to the skillet if needed. Toss in the diced mushrooms. Once they start to release their juice, sprinkle them with salt and pepper.
- Add the chicken back to the skillet and continue cooking until chicken is no longer pink, about 5-7 minutes.
- Remove the skillet from the heat, stir in the reserved bacon. Sprinkle everything with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Place the skillet in the oven for about 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted. Garnish with diced green onions before serving.
