Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 9/30/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes are from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Oven baked barbecue chicken

Ingredients

¼ cups vegetable oil

4 pounds chicken pieces

chicken pieces 1 ½ cups tomatoes juice

¼ cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup ketchup

½ teaspoon yellow mustard

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 medium onion sliced

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken in batches and brown on all sides. Arrange chicken in a single layer in a 9 x 12 x 2-inch baking dish . Combine the tomato juice, white vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, mustard, black pepper and salt. Pour the sauce over the chicken. Arrange the onion slices over the chicken. Bake for 1 hour, basting every 10 minutes, until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 155 degrees. If you want crisper skin, switch the oven to broil and roast it under the heat for a few more minutes. Allow chicken to rest for 15 minutes before serving.

TUESDAY

Cornbread and shrimp-stuffed catfish

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter divided

1/ 2 cup finely diced celery

finely diced celery 1/ 2 cup finely diced yellow onion

finely diced yellow onion 2 cups crumbled cornbread

crumbled cornbread 1/2 slice day old bread torn

1/ 2 cup chicken broth, plus more as needed

chicken broth, plus more needed 1 large egg slightly beaten

1/ 2 cup peeled and deveined uncooked shrimp diced

peeled and uncooked shrimp diced 4 Heartland Catfish Fillets

1/ 4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

breadcrumbs 1/ 4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

In a medium skillet, two tablespoons of melt butter over medium heat. Add the celery and onion and sauté for 10 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Remove from heat and set aside to cook slightly. Combine the cornbread with torn bread in a medium mixing bowl. Pour in chicken broth. Using a potato masher, begin mashing the bread mixture – adding additional broth as needed – until the mixture is slightly soupy. Mix in the egg, diced shrimp and cooked vegetables. Stir until all ingredients are well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Lay the catfish fillets, dark side up, on a flat work area. Season each with salt and pepper. Carefully spoon about three tablespoons of the cornbread stuffing down the center of each fillet, stopping about one inch from either end. Starting at the thicker end of the fillet, gently roll the fillets up. Secure the tapered end with a toothpick. Season the outside of the fillets with salt and pepper. Melt the remaining two tablespoons of butter. Add ¼ cup of panko breadcrumbs and stir until the breadcrumbs are coated with the butter. Stir in ¼ cup of grated Parmesan cheese until combined. Spread the breadcrumb/cheese mixture into a pie plate or similar flat dish. Dredge the top of each catfish roll in the breadcrumb/cheese mixture. Place the fillets in a greased casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees F for 25 minutes until the fish is opaque and the breadcrumb topping is golden brown. Garnish with fresh parsley and a drizzle of fresh lemon juice if desired.

WEDNESDAY

Scotch eggs

Ingredients

For the Scotch eggs:

6 large eggs

2 ( 12 ounces each) packages of breakfast sausage, any flavor

each) packages of breakfast sausage, any flavor 1 cup panko bread crumbs

bread crumbs Oil for frying

For the buttered herb grits:

1 cup chicken stock

chicken stock 2 cups water

water 1 cup heavy cream

heavy cream 2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 cup yellow stone ground grits

yellow stone ground grits 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 – 3 green onions sliced

Instructions

For the Scotch eggs:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Gently place eggs in the water and boil for 7 minutes. Immediately immerse with cold water. Once the eggs have cooled, gently peel the shells. Roll the sausage out onto waxed paper until it is about ¼ inch thick. Place one peeled egg along the edge of the sausage “pancake.” Gently lift the waxed paper and roll up the sausage around the egg. Trip any excess of the ends and seal any seams. Carefully roll the egg between your palms to even it out. The egg should be completely encased in the sausage. Roll the eggs in the breadcrumbs. At this point, set aside and start working on the grits.

For the grits:

Combine all the liquid ingredients, salt and pepper in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Stir in the grits. Cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. In the meantime, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot, fry the Scotch Eggs, two at a time, on all sides until the outside is brown and crispy and the sausage is cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Repeat with the remaining eggs. Drain on paper towels. Remove the grits from the heat. Stir in herbs and butter. Heat though until butter is melted. Ladle grits into a bowl. Top with a Scotch Egg. Sprinkle with sliced green onions.

THURSDAY

Oven roasted roast beef

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 -3 pound boneless English roast

boneless English roast 1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

2 tablespoons butter divided

¼ cup red wine

Instructions

A half hour before cooking, set the meat out to come to room temperature. Preheat broiler. Move oven rack to the topmost position, or where the roast will be at least five inches from the heat. Heat vegetable in a large ovenproof skillet over medium high heat. Combine salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and thyme leaves. Season both sides of meat with the seasoning mixture. Gently pat the seasonings into the meat. Brown roast in hot oil, about 3-4 minutes per side (or until meat no longer sticks to the bottom of the pan). Place meat under broiler, about five inches below element. Leave oven door slightly ajar to prevent overcooking. Cook for 15 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant read thermometer reads 135 degrees for medium rare, 155 degrees for medium well. Remove the roast from the pan and set aside. Place 1 tablespoon of butter on top of the roast to melt while it rests. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes. Tent with aluminum foil to trap the heat. In the meantime, place the skillet on a burner at medium heat. Add the red wine and scrap any browned bits off the bottom of the pan. Add the remaining butter to the pan and stir to melt. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Slice roast against the grain. Serve drizzled with pan sauce.

FRIDAY

Cuban reuben sandwich

Ingredients

1 loaf Cuban bread can substitute Italian bread or four slices of rye

3 tablespoons yellow mustard

½ pound thinly-sliced corned beef

½ pound thinly-sliced ham

4 slices Swiss cheese

¾ cup sauerkraut drained

1 large dill pickle sliced lengthwise into several strips

3 tablespoons Comeback sauce or Russian dressing *

2 tablespoons butter softened

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat a griddle or sandwich press. Cut the bread in half. Spread the mustard on the bottom layer. Layer the ham over the mustard, followed by the corned beef. Arrange Swiss cheese slices over the meat. Spread sauerkraut over the cheese. Top with dill pickle slices. Season with salt and pepper if desired. Spread the comeback sauce over the inside of the top layer of bread. Place the top layer on top of the sandwich. Spread a thin layer of butter over the top of the sandwich. Press the sandwich on a hot griddle until the bread is toasted, about 3-5 minutes. Remove from the griddle and cut in half on the bias.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.