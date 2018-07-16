Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of July 16, 2018

MONDAY

Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients

1 package of diced pancetta

1 box of spaghetti

1 package of frozen peas (cooked)

1 cup of parmesan cheese

1 tbsp of olive oil

1/2 tsp of mixed garlic (optional)

2 eggs beaten

Directions

Boil water for the spaghetti. In a large pan cook diced pancetta in olive oil on a medium heat. Stir pancetta often. When the pancetta begins to crisp, reduce heat to low and add garlic, black pepper and peas and continue to stir regularly.

Cook spaghetti according to package instructions (around 8-10 mins). Beat egg and put to the side.

Once spaghetti is cooked, remove the pan with pancetta and peas from the heat, strain the spaghetti and then add the spaghetti to the pan with the pancetta and peas.

Combine egg and the spaghetti. Mix quickly. The heat from the spaghetti will cook the egg as it is mixed. Mix the parmesan cheese into the spaghetti and serve hot.

TUESDAY

Easy Taco Casserole

Ingredients

1 package McCormick® Taco Seasoning Mix

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 can 16 ounces pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 can 15 ounces tomato sauce

1 can 11 ounces Mexican-style corn, drained

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cups coarsely crushed tortilla chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat. Stir in Taco Seasoning Mix, beans, tomato sauce and corn. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and tortilla chips. Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with assorted toppings, if desired.

WEDNESDAY

Cabbage and Pineapple Slaw Burger

Ingredients

2 lb. lean ground beef

2 tsp. garlic powder

3/4 cup MIRACLE WHIP Dressing, divided

1 pkg. (14 oz.) coleslaw blend (cabbage slaw mix)

1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple in juice, drained

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onions

2 tsp. Sriracha sauce (hot chili sauce)

8 hamburger buns

Directions

Heat grill to medium heat.

Mix meat, garlic powder and 1/4 cup dressing just until blended; shape into 8 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Grill 5 to 6 min. on each side or until done (160ºF).

Combine remaining dressing with all remaining ingredients (except buns).

Fill buns with burgers and coleslaw.

Optional – Add 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro with coleslaw before adding to sandwiches.

THURSDAY

Parmesan and Herb Crusted Chicken Salad

Ingredients

Chicken Breasts

The Good Table – Parmesan And Herb

Spinach

Shredded carrots

Parmesan cheese

Lemon vinaigrette

Directions

Prepare chicken according to package — mix parmesan and bread crumbs, coat chicken in creamy basil sauce provided, toss in parmesan/bread crumbs mix and cook for 22 – 27 minutes at 400 degrees.

Assemble salad.

FRIDAY

Overnight Breakfast Sausage Casserole

Ingredients

1 lb. Turkey Sausage – crumbled and sautéed (shortcut, buy pre-cooked sausage)

4 slices bread – toasted and cubed (I’ll be honest, I forgot to toast!)

1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

5 eggs

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

2 cups milk

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Directions

Spray a casserole dish with Pam.

Combine cooked sausage and bread together and put into casserole dish. Add cheese.

In a separate bowl combine the eggs, dry mustard, milk and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over mixture in oval dish. (Prep 10 mins.)

Cover with foil and put in fridge overnight.

Bake the next morning at 325 degrees without foil for one hour.

