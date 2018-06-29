Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of July 2, 2018

MONDAY

Grilled Lemonade Chicken Kabobs

Ingredients

1 can (12 oz) Sunkist Lemonade

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 – 2 pounds boneless chicken breast

2 – 3 sprigs fresh mint, finely chopped (optional)

10 inch Kabob skewers

Directions

Cut chicken breasts into cubes for kabobs.

Combine Sunkist Lemonade, brown sugar, soy sauce and garlic powder in a medium storage container with lid, add cubed chicken, cover and store in refrigerator overnight.

Remove chicken from marinade and discard marinade.

Skewer chicken and grill, covered, over medium heat for 10-15 minutes turning several times.

Sprinkle fresh mint on kabobs and serve.

TUESDAY

Hamburger Helper Crunchy Taco Bowl

Prep Time 5 minutes

cook Time 25 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Ingredients

Hamburger Helper® Crunchy Taco

1 lb ground beef

1 cup of milk

2 cups of hot water

1 can of black beans

8 taco shell bowls

Half a head of lettuce shredded

1 pint cherry tomatoes diced

Shredded cheddar cheese

1 Avocado

Instructions

1. In a large skillet, brown beef and drain.

2. Return beef to skillet and add water, milk and Hamburger Helper® sauce.

3. Stir, cover and allow to simmer for 20 minutes.

4. Drain black beans and stir into the mixture. Let it simmer uncovered for two - three minutes.

5. Fill taco bowl half way with lettuce and add Hamburger Helper®. Top with diced tomatoes, crunchy taco chips (from Hamburger Helper®), shredded cheese and avocado slices.

6. Serve to your happy family!

WEDNESDAY

Simple Guacamole

Sometimes simple is best, and when it comes to topping my burger, I want to let the avocado shine. So I go with a stripped down guacamole that brings out the flavors.

1 avocado

1/2 lime juiced

Salt/pepper to taste

Mash one ripe avocado in a small dish with a fork. Add lime juice, salt and pepper to taste.

Bacon Cheese Guacamole Burger

Johnsonville Bratwurst Grillers

Guacamole

Cheddar cheese (sliced)

Bacon (cooked)

Beefsteak tomato (sliced)

Buns

Preheat grill to medium-low. Grill Johnsonville Grillers according to package directions (approximately 12-14 minutes). Remove burgers from grill, place on roll and top with cheese, bacon, tomato and guacamole. Serve and enjoy.

THURSDAY

Protein-Packed Mac And Cheese

Ingredients

16 oz Friendship Dairies cottage cheese

8 oz Friendship Dairies sour cream

2 cups cheddar cheese

1 egg, beaten

8 oz macaroni noodles

1/4 tsp salt

Directions

Boil noodles for 6-7 minutes and drain.

In a large bowl combine noodles, cottage cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, egg and salt.

Pour mixture into a 8×10 baking dish.

Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes.

Serve warm.

FRIDAY

Easy Slow Cooker Enchiladas Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup Sargento 4 Cheese Mexican Blend

Chicken thighs

1 Poblano pepper

Corn tortillas

28 oz can of sun roasted tomatoes diced

1 cup water

15 oz can of natural enchilada sauce

Instructions

1. Remove seeds from poblano pepper and slice in long strips.

2. Combine chicken, pepper, tomatoes and water in slow cooker. (Liquid should just cover all of the chicken.) Cook on low for 8 hours.

3. Preheat oven to 350.

4. Drain chicken, tomatoes and peppers. Shred chicken. (Chicken will be so soft you can do this with the side of a wooden spoon!)

5. Fill corn tortillas with chicken tomatoes and peppers.

6. Place rolled tortillas in a well-greased 8x10 baking dish. Cover tortillas with enchilada sauce according to preference, I used 3/4 of the can. Cover everything with cheese.

7. Cover baking dish with foil and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

8. Serve enchiladas topped with your choice of diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and sour cream to taste.

