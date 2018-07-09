Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of July 9, 2018

MONDAY

Grilled Lemonade Chicken Kabobs

Ingredients

• 1 can (12 oz) Sunkist Lemonade

• 2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 – 2 pounds boneless chicken breast

• 2 – 3 sprigs fresh mint, finely chopped (optional)

• 10 inch Kabob skewers

Directions

Cut chicken breasts into cubes for kabobs.

Combine Sunkist Lemonade, brown sugar, soy sauce and garlic powder in a medium storage container with lid, add cubed chicken, cover and store in refrigerator overnight.

Remove chicken from marinade and discard marinade.

Skewer chicken and grill, covered, over medium heat for 10-15 minutes turning several times.

Sprinkle fresh mint on kabobs and serve.

TUESDAY

Cheddar Bacon Quiche Recipe

Prep Time 15 minutes

Cook Time 40 minutes

Total Time 55 minutes

Ingredients

• 4 eggs beaten

• 10 slices of Hormel Black Label Bacon cooked crisp and crumbled

• 1 refrigerated pie crust softened as directed on box

• 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 cup half-and-half

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Instructions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie plate as directed on box.

2. In medium bowl, scramble eggs with half-and-half, salt and pepper; set aside. Layer bacon and cheeses in crust-lined pan. Pour egg mixture over top.

3. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

4. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve.

WEDNESDAY

Sloppy Joe Cups

Ingredients

• 1/2 pound ground beef

• 1/2 can of Manwich

• 6 Pillsbury Grands Biscuits

• Shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

• Brown the beef and drain. Add Manwich and mix well.

• Flatten biscuits and gently place them into a well-greased muffin pan.

• Fill each biscuit cup with Sloppy Joes and cook biscuits in the oven for 10-12 minutes at 400 degrees.

• Sprinkle with shredded cheese while cups are still warm and serve.

Chicken Pesto Tortellini Bake

Ingredients

• 5 tablespoons butter (melted)

• 1/4 shredded parmesan cheese

• 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 4 tablespoons Barilla Traditional Pesto Sauce

• 1 cup milk

• 2 packages (24 oz) Barilla Collezione Tortellini, cooked

• 2 cups shredded chicken, cooked

• 1 can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

• 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained

Directions

• Cook pasta and chicken to preference. (This is a great chance to use leftover chicken!)

• In a medium bowl combine butter, parmesan, mozzarella, Barilla Traditional Pesto Sauce and milk. Set aside.

• In a 9×13 baking dish add pasta, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Mix together. Add wet mixture and mix until well combined.

• Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

FRIDAY

Meatball Bombs

Ingredients

• Cooked Perfect Frozen Meatballs – Italian Style

• Refrigerator biscuits

• Marinara sauce

• Mozzarella cheese

• Italian seasoning

• Butter

Directions

Heat meatballs in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.

Flatten a biscuit and place a spoonful of sauce in the middle of the biscuit. Top with a slice of mozzarella, a meatball and a little more sauce.

Fold sides up and pinch edges to enclose sauce, cheese and meatball inside.

Place dough balls on a non-stick baking surface (I recommend a silicone baking mat).

Melt two tablespoons of butter and spread on each ball and top with a sprinkling of Italian seasoning.

Cook in oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden.

