Go get some free, discounted wings for National Chicken Wing Day

This has got to be one of the better made-up holidays: National Chicken Wing Day, that is.

In all seriousness, aren't chicken wings a pretty perfect food? When done right, they're tangy, a little crunchy, pretty juicy, and accompanied by all the best things -- some kind of creamy element (ranch or blue cheese), carrots and celery. What's not to love?

They're a meal, they're a snack, they're easily customizable and you probably know all of this already, because you clicked on this story.

So, where can you snag some wing deals for the big day?

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy wings, get some free ones — namely, you can score a free snack-size order of wings when you buy any other small, medium or large order. This goes for dine-in customers only, while supplies last at participating locations.

Hooters: All day Monday, you can eat wings for $15.99 per person if you're dining in at participating locations.

Popeyes: According to the company's website, it currently has a promotion running for $5 parmesan ranch double dippers (at participating restaurants and prices might vary).

Wingstop: See below for this stellar deal!

July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day soooooooooo we’re giving you more wings! And for every offer redemption, we’ll give $1 to Wingstop charities up to $100,000! #NationalChickenWingDay #25DaysOfFlavor pic.twitter.com/buGZzXWyOr — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) July 25, 2019

Duffy's Sports Grill: You can get Get 50% off an order of 10 boneless wings with a purchase Monday, USA Today reports.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Same deal as Hooters: it's all-you-can-eat wings for $15.99 a person if you're dining in, according to the company's social media accounts.

[ READ NEXT: Operation Varsity Blues is coming to Lifetime | Area 51 plan inspires 'Storm Loch Ness' but authorities warn against that, too | Mom runs 3-hour, 11-minute marathon pushing triple stroller with kids on board ]

Graham Media Group 2019