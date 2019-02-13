Haagen-Dazs releases new line of boozy ice cream

As if ice cream couldn't get any better, Haagen-Dazs just made dreams come true by introducing a new line of flavors that are made for those who are 21 and older.

Haagen-Dazs is releasing five new boozy flavors of ice cream for its Spirits collection, and they're made with Irish cream, rum, bourbon and stout. The line of boozy ice cream has been available in Canada for more than a year, so it's about time we got in on the ice cream here in the States.

The flavors include Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches (with chunks of tres leches cake), Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch and Bourbon Praline Pecan. And if you're looking for a non-dairy option, Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee is available.

Now before you think about turning up on a Saturday night with a pint of boozy Haagen-Dazs and the new season of "Grace and Frankie," we should note that the ice cream contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol, so you won't get drunk on the ice cream alone. However, a scoop of the Irish Cream Brownie on top of an Irish Coffee sounds pretty tasty; just saying.

The Spirits collection is slowly rolling out and should be in most grocery stores by April. Cheers!

