Here are Orlando's top 3 New Mexican spots

Craving New Mexican food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New Mexican spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Tin & Taco

Photo: ann d./Yelp

Topping the list is Tin & Taco. Located at 40 W. Washington St. in the Central Business District, the Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated New Mexican restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 464 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pepe's Cantina

Photo: min d./Yelp

Next up is Florida Center's Pepe's Cantina, situated at 5415 International Drive. With four stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican, Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. MX Taco

Photo: Michael c./Yelp

Last but not least, East Central Park's MX Taco, located at 207 N. Bumby Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New Mexican spot, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews.

