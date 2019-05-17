Here are Orlando's top 5 Southern spots

Looking for a mouthwatering Southern meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa

PHOTO: BRITTANY H./YELP

Topping the list is Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa. Located at 1326 N. Mills Ave. in Park Lake-Highland, the Latin American and Southern spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the most popular Southern restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,613 reviews on Yelp.

2. 4 Rivers Smokehouse

Photo: HANS D./Yelp

Next up is 4 Rivers Smokehouse, situated at 1600 W. Fairbanks Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,028 reviews on Yelp, the smokehouse, which offers barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Dixie Dharma

Photo: DIXIE DHARMA/Yelp

Dixie Dharma, a vegan, Southern and vegetarian spot in East Central Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 218 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2603 E. S St., Market ON S to see for yourself.

4. Soco Thornton Park

Photo: SOCO THORNTON PARK/Yelp

Over in South Eola, check out Soco Thornton Park, which has earned four stars out of 396 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and Southern and New American spot at 629 E. Central Blvd.

5. Cask and Larder

photo: andrea e./yelp

Finally, there's Cask and Larder, a local favorite with four stars out of 308 reviews. Stop by 1 Jeff Fuqua Blvd., Gates 100-129 to hit up the bar and Southern and New American spot next time you're in the mood.

