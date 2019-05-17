Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Orlando

Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Orlando? From a flotation therapy spa to an authentic Peruvian restaurant, read on to see the newest hot spots to open their doors recently.

Kabooki Sushi - Sand Lake

PHOTO: ELEANOR B./YELP



Kabooki Sushi - Sand Lake is an Asian fusion restaurant and sushi bar that's located at 7705 Turkey Lake Road. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp. The menu features both traditional and creative sushi rolls, a mix of standard Asian appetizers and a large drink selection that includes wine, imported beers and sake.

Memories Of Peru

Photo: memories of peru/Yelp

Go to 5700 International Drive and you'll find Memories Of Peru, a new Peruvian restaurant offering traditional dishes from Peru. Look for seafood, beef steaks and whole chicken meals the menu.

Indigo Float - Orlando

Photo: indigo float - orlando/Yelp

A South Orange newcomer, Indigo Float - Orlando is a float therapy spa that's located at 25 W. Crystal Lake St., Suite 170. It's the first Indigo Float center to open on the East Coast. According to the business's website: "Floating, also know as REST, describes what happens when you spend a specific amount of time in an environment that's free from the distractions of light, sound, touch and gravity."

