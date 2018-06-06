Food

IHOP says it's changing name, and pancake lovers are flipping out

IHOP will flip the 'P' to a 'B'

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

IHOP announced on Twitter that it's getting a name change. According to Monday's tweet, the company is changing the "P" to a "B."

IHOP is an acronym for International House of Pancakes. Now, the company is asking people to guess at what the "B" could stand for. 

Many are speculating it stands for "breakfast," which seems like a pretty logical guess.

IHOP IHOB says it will announce what the "B" stands for on June 11.

But some people are already having a hard time dealing with the change, as you can see from some of the Twitter responses:

 

 

