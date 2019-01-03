10 delicious recipes to make with your brand new Instant Pot

If you're like me, then Santa hooked you up with latest and hottest culinary trend: the Instant Pot.

In case you didn't know, 2019 is all about pressure cooking, and the Instant Pot does that and so much more.

The kitchen appliance is a fantastic pressure cooker that can cook anything from rice to oxtails, but it also has different functions that make this pot a one-stop shop for making elaborate dishes. There is a sauté option that can cook down onions and celery for the beginning of a soup, and it can also heat up and cook things like a slow cooker does, too.

Given the Instant Pot's versatility, it can be intimidating to come up with a good recipe to make with the appliance. We searched the internet far and wide to find the easiest, most delicious and fun Instant Pot recipes. Enjoy.

Instant Pot Eggs Benedict from The Foodie and The Fix

Eggs Benedict is a breakfast staple, so the fact that you can make it in an Instant Pot is beyond wild. The best part about this easy recipe is that you can sub out the protein and spices so this dish can be different every time.

Instant Pot French Toast Casserole from Wondermom Wannabe

This three-step recipe for a delicious French toast casserole is just too easy. The best part is that you can get ready in the morning while the Instant Pot does all of the work.

Strawberry Jam from Mama Instincts

In case you didn't know, your Instant Pot can also do wonderful things like make homemade yogurt and different flavors of jam. Plus, you only need two ingredients to make jam that will taste better than anything you can find in a grocery store.

Instant Pot Lemon Vegetable Risotto from Lexi's Clean Kitchen

Look, making risotto is stressful and difficult and has sent more chefs home on "Top Chef" than probably any other dish, but cooking risotto in an Instant Pot is easy and you almost can't mess it up.

Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup fom Delish

There is nothing better than some homemade chicken noodle soup, and you can make the entire soup in your Instant Pot and let it simmer for hours on end while you're at work or running errands.

Instant Pot Mac & Cheese from Delish

OK, y'all, you need to get into this mac and cheese recipe. Not only will this mac and cheese taste better than anything that comes in a box, but it even cooks faster than a stove top mac and cheese. Plus, there are three different types of cheese, and we suggest you add more to make it even cheesier.

Hummus from Everyday Maven

Making food in your Instant Pot doesn't have to be all cheesy, comfort food goodness. Case in point: this recipe for homemade hummus. All you need to do is cook the garbanzo beans in the pressure cooker and then blend them together with spices and oils to make the hummus.

French Dip Sandwiches from No. 2 Pencil

This recipe takes a couple hours, but the delicious, tender roast beef that you get at the end is so worth it. All you need to do is grab some delicious hoagie bread and slather it with provolone and mayo and you've got French Dip sandwiches for days.

Key Lime Pie from Living Sweet Moments

I'm just going to leave this recipe here and let you all relish in the fact that you can make key lime pie in an Instant Pot.

Chocolate Lava Cake from Adventures of a Nurse

Again, the fact that you can make a a chocolate lava cake in an Instant Pot is beyond insane. Get into this recipe, y'all.

