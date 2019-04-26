Johnnie Walker releases 'Game of Thrones' recipe with 'White Walker' whisky

"Game of Thrones" is officially back, and that means fans of the show are all heading to their one friend's house who has HBO to watch the final season.

So, what do you do if you're that person who's hosting every Sunday for the next six weeks? Make your friends some Johnnie Walker whisky cocktails inspired from the show, of course.

Well sure, technically, you could make any cocktails and we're pretty sure your guests wouldn't complain. But we'll tell you about these for now.

Last October, Johnnie Walker unveiled a limited-edition version of its classic whisky called "White Walker," inspired by the undead army that lives beyond the Wall in Westeros in "Game of Thrones."

Besides being a collectible for "Game of Thrones" fans who love whisky, the printing uses thermogenic ink that reveals a hidden message once the bottle gets cold.

And now the whisky brand has released a few cocktails inspired by the epic TV series that we know you'll love to sip on while you enjoy watching whoever is still alive (and if you don't watch the show, it's not many) in Westeros battle it out for the Iron Throne.

All of the drinks were created by mixologist Gabe Orta.

The Knight King's Sour

1 oz. White Walker by Johnnie Walker

1/2 oz. Blue Curaco

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. white grape juice

1/2 oz. vanilla syrup

1 egg white

Instructions: Add all the ingredients into a shaker and add ice. Make sure you shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass or serve over fresh ice.

Army of the Dead

1 1/4 oz. White Walker by Johnnie Walker

5 oz. coconut soda

Lemon peel and mint for garnish

Instructions: Combine both of the ingredients in a highball glass and add ice. Stir the drink well and garnish it with a lemon wheel or fresh mint.

Hold the Door

1 1/4 oz. White Walker by Johnnie Walker

5 oz. berry soda

Blackberries for garnish

Instructions: Combine both of the ingredients in a highball glass and add ice. Stir the drink well and garnish it with blackberries, or any other type of berry you have at home.

Dragongrass Old Fashioned

1 oz. White Walker by Johnnie Walker

1/4 oz. Zacapa rum

1/2 oz. smoked cinnamon syrup

2 dashes of Dram palo santo bitters

1 dash of angostura

1 rosemary stalk for garnish

Instructions: Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice and stir the mixture for about 30 seconds. Pour the drink into a rocks glass and add an ice block if you have it. If not, normal ice is perfectly fine. Burn the rosemary with a torch blower and garnish.

Beyond the Wall

1 oz. White Walker by Johnnie Walker

1/4 oz. Lagavulin Single Malt

1 oz. mint black tea syrup

1 oz. lemon juice

1 egg white

Lavender dry soda

Black tea dust

Instructions: Add the whisky, single malt, tea syrup and lemon juice into a shaker. Shake the mixture and then add ice and shake more. Pour some soda into the shaker and then pour the drink in a Collins glass. Top the drink with the black tea dust.

Let us know how these turn out in the comments below, and enjoy the final season!

