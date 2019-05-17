Jonesing for bubble tea? Check out Orlando's top 5 spots

Need more bubble tea in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bubble tea spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. ROYALTEA

Topping the list is ROYALTEA. Located at 714 N. Mills Ave. in Park Lake-Highland, the spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and desserts is the highest rated bubble tea spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp.

2. Shaka Shaka Tea House

Photo: abby e./Yelp

Next up is South Semoran's Shaka Shaka Tea House, situated at 3934 S. Semoran Blvd. With five stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score bubble tea and juice and smoothies has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mr.Cool Ice Cream & Boba Tea

Photo: hafsanur m./Yelp

Mr.Cool Ice Cream & Boba Tea, located at 6550 International Drive, Suite #104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and bubble tea 4.5 stars out of 152 reviews.

4. Quickly Boba & Snow

Photo: matthew o./Yelp

Quickly Boba & Snow, an Asian fusion spot that offers bubble tea, poke and more in Colonial Town Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 446 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3214 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

5. The Tea Spot

Photo: wendy c./Yelp

Check out The Tea Spot, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and desserts at 5078 W. Colonial Drive.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.