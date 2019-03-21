KFC is bringing back chicken and waffles due to popular demand

The people let their voices be heard and KFC listened!

The fast food chain that is known for its mouthwatering fried chicken announced that, due to popular demand, it is going to bring back its beloved Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles, which fans fell in love with last summer.

"We expected people would love Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles when we launched it in 2018, but we underestimated how much love there would be," chief marketing officer Andrea Zahumensky said in a statement. "So, we're bringing it back just four months later. Too soon? Not a minute."

The chicken and waffles is served in one of two ways: as a basket meal or as a sandwich. It comes with a juicy piece of extra crispy chicken and Belgian-style waffles and it costs all under $6. The real magic happens if you order the Big Basket Meal, which comes with two waffles, two syrups and a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat or four-piece tenders. It sounds like the ultimate chicken and waffles experience and we are here for it.

This is a limited-edition item, so you better get it while you can.

